Local photographers capture ‘hometown pride’ at new exhibit

Madison Fender’s photography is part of the Hometown Proud: Personal Works Show at North Fork Art Collective. (Credit: Madison Fender)

An array of local photographers’ work will be on display this weekend, thanks to an idea spurred on from the aisles of the Greenport IGA.

When Kara Hoblin, founder of The North Fork Art Collective, saw Madison Fender’s fashion shoot among cereal boxes, milk cartons and salad dressing, she immediately was inspired to show the work of her friend of nearly 15 years at her space at 207 Main St. in Greenport.

Through casual conversation about the best way to do so, the pair conjured up “Hometown Proud: Personal Works” — a local working photographer exhibit celebrating their work. The show opens with a reception on Friday, Feb. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m. and will be on display until March 29.

There are multiple monumental aspects of this event, as it’s the Collective’s first all-photography show. For Fender, it’s her first go at curation.

The lineup is loaded with North Fork-focused artists, including Jess Paul, David Benthal, Carl Timpone, Estefany Molina, Caroline Rochetta and Jeremy Garretson, many of whom have been featured at the Collective before (and who shoot frequently for our pages). Chris Fenimore and Bastiaan Ekeler’s pictures will also be displayed, this being both of their first exhibition experiences.

Read more at northforker.com.