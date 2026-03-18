State opens $1.7 million grant for beginning farmers

Funding can support a range of needs, including land purchases, machinery and equipment, livestock, farm structures, training and marketing. (Credit: file photo)

Beginning farmers on the East End can apply for $1.7 million in state grants to help start or expand their operations, Albany announced Monday.

The Beginning Farmer Grant Program, administered by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets and the New York Farm Viability Institute, is open to growers with 10 years or less of experience operating a farm in New York.

Funding can support a range of needs, including land purchases, machinery and equipment, livestock, farm structures, training and marketing.

“The Beginning Farmer Grant program is a critical program that provides the necessary capital that new and beginning farmers need to get started and to be successful in the agricultural industry,” State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said in a statement.

Grants will range from $5,000 to $200,000, depending on project scope, and require a 5% match. Applicants whose farms generated less than $1,000 last year must submit a business plan.

Applications are open through June 14, with details and application materials available through the New York Farm Viability Institute.

“In the first round, we heard directly from beginning farmers about how this support helped them make real progress on their farms,” said Aaron Ristow, executive director of the New York Farm Viability Institute. “With double the original funding available, we are eager to reach even more beginning farmers and strengthen farm businesses and rural communities across New York State.”