North Fork steps up to plow through snowstorm

The Southold Highway Department worked throughout the storm to ensure roads were taken care of. (Credit: Courtesy Dan Goodwin)

This past weekend once again demonstrated why the North Fork is such a special place.

Southold Town’s Office of Emergency Management worked confidently and efficiently with the Highway Department under Superintendent Dan Goodwin and volunteers from the area’s various fire departments and EMS units. Cooperation among all branches was key in responding to the most powerful winter storm since the blizzard of 2022.

Yes, it’s their job, but it takes special people to devote their time and energies to do that job selflessly for their fellow North Forkers, reliably and time after time.

We also give credit to residents, who generally heeded requests to stay off the roadways and hunker down at home. It helped keep everyone safe.

The storm was long and persistent with heavy snow and freezing rain, which seemed to continue longer than many winter storms. PSEG crews were on standby to deal with any downed wires, but we were fortunate again in that power stayed on for the duration of the storm.

Senior services staff were alert to the needs of the town’s elderly population, ready to offer assistance along with assurances that all would be well, especially to those living alone.

The weekend put a spotlight once again on the spirit of this community’s residents and public employees, which drives the unified response to support one another, no matter the circumstances.