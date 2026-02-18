Southold preps America 250 celebrations

Local organizations are gearing up to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence this year. (File photo)

Southold is gearing up to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence this year, with a year chock-full of patriotic and historical festivities.

Several local organizations will host events commemorating the semi-quincentennial celebration of the country — with parades, tea parties, performances, lectures, contests, a wedding and more, there’s something for everyone to look forward to this year.

Southold Town historian Amy Folk told The Suffolk Times more than 30 events have been scheduled throughout the community to commemorate the milestone, with even more in the works.

“[In] Southold, just about every single historic community as well as our cultural groups are all helping to participate in this,” Ms. Folk said. “It is fabulous how they’re all coming together.”

While many celebrations will be held in the summer, some organizations have hit the ground running to embrace Revolutionary War-era history.

The Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council and Museums kicked off its series of events in January, with a lecture on what Southold was like before the Revolutionary War. On Sunday, Feb. 22, Ms. Folk will host another lecture about what happened in Southold during the Revolutionary War in partnership with the CNSHCM at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library.

“We have, on Long Island, a unique history that is not well known, where we are probably one of the only places that was an occupied land during the Revolution,” Ms. Folk said.

To play into that unique facet of Long Island’s history, the CNSHCM will host a moderated debate between a loyalist and patriot at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library on July 11. There, costumed actors will portray historically notable Revolutionary War nemeses loyalist Parker Wickham and patriot Jared Landon using their own words.

Folks can also be on the lookout for include a performance of the musical “1776” at North Fork Community Theatre from March 12 through March 29 to venture back in time to the room where it happened. For ticketing information, call 631-298-6328 or visit NFCT.com.

Another unique event on the itinerary for history aficionados this year is a recreation of a local colonial wedding that predates the signing of the Declaration of Independence on June 20 at Cutchogue Presbyterian Church. The wedding will celebrate the union of local Revolutionary War soldier Gershom Terry and Elizabeth Case Terry.

Attendees are encouraged to don colonial-era clothing for preferred seating at the ticketed event, CNSHCM executive director Mark MacNish told The Suffolk Times.

“The reason we chose a 1775 wedding and not 1776 is because as soon as the British came in, in 1776, they destroyed the church, so there were no weddings going on,” Mr. MacNish said. “This is kind of like a wedding on the eve of the Revolution.”

Students from school districts throughout the town will have the opportunity to construct their own town logo for the semi-quincentennial, with a winner chosen by the Southold Town Board in late April. The winner will be recognized at a Fourth of July ceremony, though many entries will be on display at students’ local libraries following their submission.

For organizations that might have an outside-the-box connection to the country’s history, Ms. Folk said groups have found ways to incorporate the nation’s milestone into events this year.

The East End Seaport Museum will host Revolution-era exhibits with historical connections to local waterways.

“British ships were in our waters in Peconic Bay, so [the museum] is doing a whole exhibit around the water and the ships and what it would be like for them out there,” Ms. Folk said. The museum will have rigging demonstrations, and the three-masted U.S. Coast Guard tall ship EAGLE to give people an idea of what a three-masted boat would look like.

Local businesses are jumping in on the patriotic fun too, as Greenport Harbor Brewing Company crafts a commemorative beer for the festivities.

The Suffolk County 250th Commemorative Planning Committee commissioned by County Executive Ed Romaine created a special 250th Passport Book. The book is available for free download and print out at suffolk250.org and available for purchase online.

Many events celebrating the milestone will stamp the passport book with their own unique, commemorative stamps as community members venture throughout Long Island to explore its history.

Volunteers are always needed for the events local groups are putting on, Mr. MacNish said. Interested community members are encouraged to reach out to see how they can get involved.

“As a history organization, we’re very excited about this because it … focuses peoples’ attention back on our American history and it allows us to tell them how our town played a part in it,” Mr. MacNish said.