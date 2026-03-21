Blotter: Greenport man arrested for speeding in school zone

Southold Town police responded to the following incidents from March 9 to March 16:

Police chased a speeder from Greenport to East Marion on March 11. At about 9:22 a.m., an officer on patrol observed a vehicle heading west in the Greenport School zone at a high rate of speed. Using lights and a siren, the officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver failed to stop and instead turned around near St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, heading back east, reaching more than 60 mph in Greenport’s 15 mph school zone. Pursuit continued until the office found the empty vehicle in the vicinity of Maple Lane in East Marion. Its operator, 59-year-old Michael Zervos of Greenport, was found “hiding” on the beach behind a residence and allegedly admitted to fleeing police. The vehicle was seized and Mr. Zervos was arrested and taken to police headquarters for processing and later arraignment,

A Greenport man reported to police March 11 that a briefcase containing two iPads was stolen from his unlocked vehicle between the night of March 8 and the morning of March 9. No surveillance video was available.

An officer on patrol in Greenport conducted a traffic stop at 11:55 p.m. on March 11 after observing a vehicle with a loud or modified exhaust fail to yield the right of way on Main St. The officer identified the driver as Oscar Escobarramos of Greenport, 30, and observed multiple empty beer cans on the vehicle’s passenger side floor. The officer used the language line to administer standard field sobriety tests, which Mr. Escobarramos allegedly performed poorly on. A subsequent preliminary breath test indicated intoxication and Mr. Escobarramos was placed under arrest, taken to headquarters for processing and held overnight for morning arraignment.

A local wholesale plant company called police March 12 about an incident of fraud, explaining that they had used Quickbooks in May 2025 to pay $10,313 to an established vendor. Chase Bank had mailed a check to the address in Illinois, and the amount was deducted from the company’s account, but the vendor later indicated that the invoice had not been paid. It is unknown who intercepted and deposited the check. Chase Bank, USPS and Southold detectives were notified.

On March 13, a Cutchogue woman went to police headquarters to report and document that her car had been vandalized March 6, between 11 a.m. and 9:15 p.m., while parked on the Peconic Landing campus. She told officers that what appeared to be feces had been smeared on both door handles on the driver’s side of the vehicle. She said she believed the perpetrator was her former boyfriend’s new girlfriend, who has also been harassing her on Facebook and through texts. Police followed up with security at Peconic Landing for possible video evidence, but the vehicle was apparently parked out of camera range.

A Mattituck resident called police March 14 to complain about a neighbor burning brush. Police arrived to discover a smoldering pile of brush adjacent to an aboveground propane tank. The homeowner, who said he was burning brush in a fire pit, then moved the remnants of that fire, combining them with an even bigger pile of brush elsewhere on the property. The Mattituck Fire Department responded to extinguish the pile and the homeowner received a summons for burning brush without a permit.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.