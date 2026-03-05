Community Calendar of Events: March 5, 2026

Mattituck and Southold high schools are both presenting their musicals this weekend. (Credit: Composite of courtesy photos)

All ages

Wednesday, March 11, 7-8:30 p.m.: Pet Loss Support and Memorial Group at The Giving Room, 56215 Route 25, Southold. Free monthly peer-support circle and memorial ritual for people grieving a pet. Space is limited. Registration required: [email protected].

Fairs and festivals

Sunday, March 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m: Winter Artisan Fair in the Naugles Barn at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Browse handmade goods and seasonal gifts from local artisans and specialty food producers. Free admission, no registration required. Information: hallockville.org.

Film

Tuesday, March 10, 3 p.m: ‘The Last Tenant’ film and discussion with Emmy Award-winner George Rubino, Peconic Landing, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Family members struggle with what’s best for their aging father, who lives alone, a man with his own ideas. Free. Registration required: peconiclanding.org.

Fundraisers

Thursday, March 12, 3:30-4:30 and 5:30-6:30 p.m.: Corned Beef & Cabbage takeout dinners from East End Lions Club Foundation and Ammirati’s of Love Lane in Mattituck. Choice of corned beef and cabbage or chicken parmesan; salad, bread, dessert included. Tickets $30: 631-745-2437. Proceeds to support the Guide Dog Foundation, Canine Companions, American Vet Dogs and local needs.

Saturday, March 14, 5-7 p.m.: Bingo Night hosted by Oysterponds Historical Society at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient. An evening of fun for everyone. All proceeds benefit OHS. Tickets are $10 and include two bingo cards, snacks, beverages and a chance to win fun prizes.

Sunday, March 15, 1-7 p.m.: St. Patrick’s Day fundraiser Corned Beef & Cabbage Dinner to benefit Greenport students at Townsend Manor Inn, 714 Main St., Greenport. Held by Greenport PTO. Soft drinks included with dinner, cash bar available. Pot of Gold 50/50 raffle. Tickets: $35, in advance; $40 at the door. Registration: [email protected].

Holiday

Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m.: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with CAST at Treiber Hall, 53930 Main Road, Southold. Irish breakfast on the main floor. Irish step dance performance and workshop by Alex Cuniff from Ciara Greene School of Irish Step Dancing. Doors open 9:30 a.m. Free. Registration required: e.givesmart.com.

Saturday, March 14, 1:15 p.m.: March with Cutchogue Civic Association in the Cutchogue St. Patrick’s Day Parade, meeting on Harbor Lane next to Old Burying Ground. Civic pride is energizing and the whole town will be there! Information: cutchoguefiredept.org.

Lectures

Saturday, March 7, 1 p.m.: ‘Long Island Women in the Revolution’ with Natalie Naylor, Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Limited space. Tickets: free, members; $8, non-members. Includes light refreshments. Registration, prepayment required: 631-727-2881.

Monday, March 9, noon: ‘Estate Planning Tools for Family Caregivers’ with Britt Burner of Burner Prudenti Law, P.C. in the Caregivers Center at Peconic Bay Medical Center, 1 Heroes Way, Riverhead. The importance of estate planning. Free. Registration required: [email protected].

Sunday, March 15, 2 p.m.: “Southold During the Revolutionary War” with Southold Town historian Amy Folk in the Community Room at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road. Sponsored by the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council & Museums. Free. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Tuesday, March 17, 6:30 p.m.: ‘Nineteenth Century Utopia,’ led by history professor Nancy Corso, Brecknock Hall, 1 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Part of Peconic Landing’s Celebrating America’s 250th Anniversary series. Free. Registration required: friendsforbrecknockhall.org.

Thursday, March 19, 7 p.m.: “Labraunda: A Sanctuary from 500 B.C.E. in Western Turkey,” led by archaeologist Olivier Henry, Peconic Landing, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. The significance of the ancient site of Labraunda in Caria and how it shaped the Mediterranean world. Free. Registration required: peconiclanding.org.

Local history

Monday, March 9, 6 p.m.: ‘The History of the Mattituck Post Office’ at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Explore the political influence of postmasters and trace the evolution of local post office services. Free. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Meetings

Thursday, March 19, 5-6:30 p.m.: “What Does it Take to Farm on the North Fork?” with Peconic Land Trust’s Dan Heston, Salt Air Farm’s Prudence Wickham Heston and Priscilla and Les Howard of Priscilla’s Farm at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road. Free. Information: cutchoguecivic.org.

Music

Saturday, March 7, 3 p.m.: Concert pianist Anne Taffel performs at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. Featuring compositions by Beethoven, Hayden and Ravel. Light refreshments. Free. Information: 631-477-0660.

Saturday, March 7, 7:30 p.m.: ‘Voices of Vision,’ honoring legendary women who have shaped and continue to shape the landscape of jazz, Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road. Featuring bassist Iris Ornig, tenor and soprano sax player Ada Rovatti, baritone sax player Lo Wood, pianist Cecelia Coleman and more. Tickets $20: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Sunday, March 8, 2 p.m.: Bob Morris Irish Band at North Shore Public Library, 250 Route 25A, Shoreham. Traditional Irish music: lively jigs and reels, bouncy hornpipes and polkas, and contemplative airs and planxties. All played on traditional instruments. Free. Registration required: northshorepubliclibrary.org.

Wednesday, March 11, 7 p.m.: “Sounds of St. Patrick’s Day: Live Concert” with internationally acclaimed recording artists Eamonn and Aileen O’Rourke, Peconic Landing, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Enjoy Irish music at its best! Free. Registration required: peconiclanding.org.

Sunday, March 15, 4:30 p.m.: Piano trio in concert, featuring pianist Jasmine Nagano, violinist Amadi Azikiwe and cellist Amy Kang, Peconic Landing, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Includes works by Florence Price, Astor Piazzolla and Johannes Brahms. Free. Registration required: peconiclanding.org.

The natural world

Tuesday, March 17, 8-10 a.m.: Tuesdays with Tom at Paul Stoutenburgh Preserve, 63445 Main Road, Southold. Winter waterfowl, with potential to see some osprey. Free. Registration required: northforkaudubon.org.

Theater

Thursday-Saturday, March 5-7, 7 p.m.; Sunday, March 8, 1 p.m.: Southold Drama Club presents ‘The Wizard of Oz’ at Southold Junior-Senior High School, 420 Oaklawn Ave., Southold. Tickets available at the door: $15, adults; $10, students.

Friday-Saturday, March 6-7, 7 p.m.; Sunday, March 8, 1 p.m.: The school edition of ‘The Addams Family Musical,’ presented by Mattituck Musical Theater Company, at Mattituck High School auditorium, 15125 Main Road, Mattituck. Tickets available at the door: $10, adults; $5, students.

The written word

Saturday, March 7, 2 p.m.: Author talk with Mary Ellen Tomaszewski about her book, “Savoring Time,” Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Musical interludes by singer/guitarist Michael Reichert. Free. Books available for purchase at $10; cash or check only. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Sunday, March 8, 2 p.m.: Catherine Harper of Mattituck talks about her historical fiction book “I Am The House,” in the Community Room at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road. Sponsored by Cutchogue-New Suffolk Historical Council and Museums. Free. Information: cutchoguenewsuffolkhistory.org.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group hosted by Family Service League, Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Funded by Suffolk County Office for the Aging. Registration required: Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. All welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Indoor Farmers’ Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. A mix of local vendors offering the best in fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Exhibitions

Through March 7: ‘In Motion,’ featuring over 140 participating artists, held across two East End Arts gallery spaces: 133 East Main St., Riverhead, and 11 West Main St., Riverhead. Part of annual Elizabeth Richard Memorial Members’ Show. Variety of mediums. Information: eastendarts.org.

Through March 29: MLK Portrait Project 2026 featuring works by Long Island high school students and presented by East End Arts & Humanities Council, at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport. Information: floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Through March: “Three Sisters”: Lee Cleary, Ann Romeo and Patricia Olstad, in the Lucy Hallock Folk room at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. A collection of acrylics, watercolors and fiber art of landscapes and whimsy. Artist’s reception Sunday, March 1, from 2-4 p.m. Light refreshments served. All are welcome. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through March: ‘North Fork Up Close,’ a group photography show, at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. The varied rhythms of life across the region, seen with care and attention by local photographers. Artists’ reception Sunday, March 8, from 1-3 p.m. Free. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through April 11: ‘Sparkling Through Adversity: Depression Glass of the 1930s,’ Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Tickets: free, members; $5, adult non-members; $3, non-member seniors over 60; $1, children 17 and under. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

March 1-Aug. 22: “Visions of Freedom,” a multimedia America250 exhibit by Women Sharing Art Inc., in the Gish Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Opening reception Saturday, March 14, 1-3 p.m. Light refreshments served. Tickets: free, members; $5, non-members. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.