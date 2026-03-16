Southold advises residents of proper dead bird disposal

A Canada goose shows signs of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or HPAI, on a Jamesport beach Feb. 17. (Credit: Daniel Franc file)

Southold officials urged residents to use caution when handling sick or dead birds found on private property — following state findings linking recent Canada goose deaths on the North Fork to bird flu.

Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski and town environmental analyst Craig Jobes advised residents to limit direct contact with any sick or dead birds that may be infected with the virus.

The warning comes after a mass die-off of waterfowl was discovered along Peconic Bay following a brutal winter that froze many creeks and ponds.

While Southold Town handles the removal of dead wildlife on town-owned lands, private land owners are responsible for all removals on privately-owned parcels.

New York State Department of Health guidelines to safely dispose of a dead bird state that you should:

Wear disposable gloves, a mask and eye protection.

Avoid direct contact with the carcass or carcass fluids by using a shovel or garbage bag to pick up the bird.

Carcasses should be triple bagged in garbage or contractor bags and placed in an outdoor garbage can.

Remove and throw away your gloves. Wash your hands with soap and water immediately.

Change and wash clothing after disposing of the bird.

If you used a shovel, clean it with hot, soapy water and disinfect it with diluted bleach.

Southold Town will accept dead birds at Southold Town Landfill at 6155 Cox Lane, Cutchogue, for proper disposal following New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Southold Town guidelines.