NFAC to unveil $750K in upgrades with May ribbon-cutting

North Fork Arts Center is installing a new elevator and HVAC system, with plans to unveil them May 15. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter photo)

The North Fork Arts Center will cut the ribbon on a new ADA-compliant elevator and upgraded HVAC system on May 15 at the nearly century-old building in Greenport after a $750,000 renovation.

The elevator upgrade, which began on Jan. 12, will allow it to open up in the back of the upstairs theater, where two rows of seats were removed to create a new accessible seating platform for those in wheelchairs and others who need it.

“We really felt the community had to have an elevator because so many of our patrons are seniors or have disabilities, and the stairs are the only way to get up there,” executive director Tony Spiridakis said. “This is a game changer, and it’s also wonderful to make good on a promise that we were going to get that done.”

The new elevator will open up right into NFAC’s upstairs theater. (Photo Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

The idea came from a questionnaire the center began distributing at special events. Difficulty getting upstairs was the top concern among patrons. The second most-mentioned issue: the theater running too hot or too cold. That feedback led to the HVAC project, which is slated to begin Monday, March 9.

The two projects cost roughly $750,000 combined — $440,000 for the elevator alone. The center raised about $125,000 through an Oscars party fundraiser last spring, and additional donors and a grant helped push the project across the finish line.

The elevator is being installed in the center’s cafe, the room just to the left of the entrance. The cafe will still be in use after construction is completed.

“The whole upstairs theater has to be closed for this entire time that this work is being done. So, May 15 is also celebrating the reopening of our theater, our crown jewel theater,” Mr. Spiridakis said.

Two rows of seats were removed to create an ADA-accessible area in the theater. (Photo Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Both projects are part of what Mr. Spiridakis calls Phase 2 of renovations. Phase 1 included a new screen, projector, surround sound and stage in the upstairs theater.

The center is still seeking community support to help cover costs for the HVAC project. Donations and volunteer opportunities are available at northfork-artscenter.org/donate.

“Come to the website and learn how to get involved. You don’t have to give money; you can be a volunteer,” said Mr. Spiridakis, adding that local businesses can also get involved through sponsorships. “Through sponsorship or donation, you’re helping us sustain the upgrades that we’re doing and keeping the arts accessible to the North Fork community.”

The May 15 ribbon-cutting will also kick off NFAC’s summer season, which includes recitals, art camps, animation courses, writing workshops, a second-annual Blues Night and a four-documentary series launching in July, with each director on hand for a Q&A.

The Brooklyn Ballet — which has taken the stage at NFAC for the past three years — will perform a free program at the ribbon-cutting, followed by a matinee and evening performance Saturday, May 16, and a final matinee Sunday, May 17.

“The big thing is that we want to make sure people understand that we’re not just a movie theater, we’re a community arts center,” said Mr. Spiridakis.