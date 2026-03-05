North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: March 5, 2026

This week’s house of the week, located in Riverhead, is priced at $449,000.

House of the Week:

Located in a 55-plus active adult community, this two-bedroom, two-full bath, single-story home (pictured above) features an eat-in kitchen, a living room with vaulted ceiling, laundry, a one-car garage and access to the community’s many clubhouse amenities.

Location: Riverhead

Price: $449,000

Broker: Richmond Realty Corp., Riverhead, 631-727-5500

Real Estate Transfers:

Calverton (11933)

Dolores Vitale to Diego & Marcela Barahona, 54 Southfield Road (600-79-1-15.038) (R) $639,000

Cutchogue (11935)

Vasilis & Christina Fthenakis to 6925 Nassau Point LLC, 6925 Nassau Point Road (1000-111-15-9) (R) $2,600,000

Kimberly & Dina Palermo to Bradford & Lisa Walker, 155 Pinewood Road (1000-110-3-2) (R) $2,440,000

Eric Wahl to Gregory Deligiannis & Marianna Karavolias, 795 Pine Tree Road (1000-104-1-5) (R) $849,000

East Marion (11939)

Ellen Zimmerman to Matthew & Michele Griffin, 500 South Lane (1000-38-6-11) (R) $2,046,000

Estate of Luise Cocheo to Ria Julien, 2190 Stars Road (1000-22-4-21) (R) $945,000

Jamesport (11947)

Estate of Anthony Orlando to Daniel & Sandra Orlando, 78 Morningside Avenue (600-89-1-19) (R) $1,400,000

Mattituck (11952)

Joseph Sbarra to MatCNR LLC, 3200 Cox Neck Road (1000-113-8-5) (R) $3,575,000

Estate of Faye Reynolds to Nicholas Vercollone & Nikelle Biszantz, 855 Old Salt Road (1000-144-5-16) (R) $2,350,000

Daniella Landau to Deneb Bates & Irfan Qureshi, 9780 Old Sound Avenue (1000-122-2-24.005) (R) $1,250,000

Florence Miro Trust to Jose Pirir, 495 Knollwood Lane (1000-107-6-9) (R) $725,000

Marie Winiarz & Thomas Buchholz to Dalton Studios LLC, 160 Oak Street (1000-141-1-13.001) (R) $480,000

Riverhead (11901)

Josephine Calendrillo Trust to Dominick Morreale, 191 Scenic Lake Drive (600-82.02-1-191) (R) $550,000

Hugh & Dorothy Schaefer to Vesa Islami & Gent Kelmendi, 902 Willow Pond Drive (600-18.01-4-60) (R) $485,000

Howard & Diane Schwartz to Margarita Chainey, 2401 Cedar Path (600-18.01-4-147) (R) $315,000

Shelter Island Heights (11965)

Edward & Nancy Barr to Alta Mira Trust, 23 Serpentine Drive (700-6-1-8) (V) $115,300

South Jamesport (11970)

John DeSantis to Lisa Cooper, 77 Front Street (600-92-4-9) (R) $2,025,000

Southold (11971)

North Sea Developers Inc to Roberto Mancuso & Dana Gencarelli-Mancuso, 655 North Sea Drive (1000-15-6-4) (R) $2,100,000

Angela Dwyer to Lana Aledort, 720 Mechanic Street (1000-61-4-11) (R) $950,000

Patricia MacIntyre to Daniel & Leda Traslavina, 9875 Main Bayview Road (1000-88-1-2.001) (R) $950,000

Salvatore & Adeline Yanello to Theresa Lyon, 2555 Youngs Avenue Apt 14A (1000-63.02-1-43) (R) $685,000

Wading River (11792)

Edward & Lisa Yauch to Rodney & Sonya Steele, 123 Cliff Road West (600-26-1-1) (R) $2,075,000

Terrence & Sandra Davis to David & Bobby Johnson, 108 Sunset Blvd (600-30-1-9) (R) $695,000

Joanne & Steven Marcus to Amanda Trypaluk & Kenneth Fay, 31 Remsen Road (600-55-2-1) (R) $625,000

John & Jill Greene to 78 Grove Street LLC, 2354 North Wading River Road (600-36-2-20.002) (R) $525,000

