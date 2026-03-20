Osprey event returns to Mattituck’s Breakwater Beach

An osprey perches along the shoreline. (Credit: courtesy photo)

On Saturday, March 21 the tenth annual Return of the Osprey event takes place at Breakwater Beach in Mattituck from 1-3 p.m., a welcome sign of spring after a colder-than-usual winter.

The event is jointly presented by Turtleback Environmental Education Center (TEEC) and the Mattituck Park District.

“Historically, we go out on a hike looking for arriving osprey and welcome it back,” says Jennifer Murray, endangered shorebird specialist, wildlife rehabilitator and executive director of TEEC.

Attendees can help with a beach cleanup to remove marine debris like rope, fishing line, balloon strings and plastic before the beloved birds begin to collect items to build their nests, and will learn how the garbage may harm the osprey. Cleanup is also essential before a section of beach is fenced off in anticipation of piping plover and tern nests in the next few weeks.

Marine debris and garbage that will not end up in an osprey nest. (Credit: Angela Colangelo)

Last year, an osprey platform was installed at Breakwater Beach during the event. This year, a human-sized osprey nest sculpture made of driftwood will be on display at the beach—large enough for people to step inside and take selfies from within the nest.

Other activities include a brief talk by Murray about how the return of the osprey is timed to the vernal equinox, crafts and activities for kids, a scavenger hunt, an osprey mascot and snacks for all.

The event is free, for all ages and is an opportunity for volunteers or for students looking for community service hours. For more information, check Turtleback Environmental Education Center’s website.

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