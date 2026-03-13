Peconic Landing names Eileen McGuire new board chair

Peconic Landing named Eileen McGuire as its new board of trustees chair. (Credit: Courtesy Peconic Landing)

Peconic Landing board member Eileen McGuire was named chair of the trustees, the company announced Tuesday, March 10.

The Greenport retirement community, one of Southold Town’s largest employers, was named last month one of the top five senior living communities for wellness in North America for the second straight year. Its CEO, Robert Syron, was also named one of the top five wellness executives.

Ms. McGuire, of Peconic, has served as a member of the nonprofit’s board finance, marketing and building committees since joining the senior living community in 2018.

“I am honored to be the board chair of Peconic Landing,” said Ms. McGuire, whose appointment became effective at the start of the year. “It’s a pleasure to be able to contribute to an organization with such a professional and caring team. We all work together to make Peconic Landing a wonderful place to live and work.”

Peconic Landing’s board of trustees provides fiduciary oversight and strategic guidance to support the long-term success of the nonprofit life plan community. The board is responsible for approving operating budgets, strategic initiatives, and policies that ensure the organization continues to fulfill its mission with integrity and excellence.

Before retiring and joining Peconic Landing, Ms. McGuire had a successful career in business and technology. She served as a director in compliance and customer experience at AIG.

Her background also includes serving as senior vice president at Marsh, a leader in insurance broking and risk management. Ms. McGuire created, launched and communicated compliance processes and procedures for Global IT and Operations. She also did consulting work for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in its technology area, creating a project management office.

Ms. McGuire has served on the board of the Southold Historical Museum and has volunteered with several local nonprofit organizations, including CAST, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, East End Arts Council and the Wounded Warrior Project.

She is also a member of the North Fork Country Club and has volunteered on Peconic Landing’s house committee and community relations committee.

“Eileen brings years of experience, a collaborative and forward-thinking approach, and thoughtful leadership to her new role as chair,” Mr. Syron said.