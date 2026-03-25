Southold High students install osprey pole as birds return

Members of Southold’s environmental club and advisor Stephanie Berberich, right, with the school’s new osprey pole. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter photo)

Like the swallows returning to Capistrano, ospreys are back on the North Fork for nesting season — and Southold High School’s environmental club is helping make sure they have a safe place for their chicks.

The school installed a 30-foot osprey pole on its grounds on Friday, March 20, with help from North Fork Woodworks and Latham Sand and Gravel, giving students a firsthand look at local conservation efforts.

Club adviser Stephanie Berberich said the idea grew out of watching live eagle webcams in her classroom, which quickly caught on with students.

“The kids were super receptive to the idea and wanted to pursue it,” said Ms. Berberich, who has led the club for the past five years. “They were reaching out to the administrators, asking, ‘What else needs to be done to get this pole installed?’ They were very proactive in trying to get the process going, asked all the questions, lit all the fires.”

The club began discussing an osprey pole about a year ago. An osprey platform was also installed at Breakwater Beach in Mattituck last year.

Southold plans to set up a camera on the nearby elementary school building so students can monitor the nest around the clock.

North Fork Woodworks and Latham Sand and Gravel installed the pole on March 20. (Credit: Courtesy Stephanie Berberich)

“This project gives our students a front-row seat to science and shows our kids that protecting the local environment is a team effort,” Principal Terence Rusch said.

Artificial nesting platforms provide a safer alternative to active utility poles and other hazardous spots. Male ospreys often return first to claim nesting sites, while females are generally less attached to a specific nest.

Ms. Berberich said the club also left a pile of sticks at the base of the pole for a potential pair to use.

“We’re hoping to provide some more habitat for the ospreys to help them flourish,” club president Phoebe Faint said.

About 30 members take part in the club’s trips and events, including beach and trail cleanups, nature walks and other outdoor activities. The club also helps local environmental organizations.

“I think it’s super beneficial to both our environment and the environment that the ospreys live in,” said club secretary Kate Warlan. “I think it’s super amazing that we could complete this project that we’ve been trying to complete for a little while now.”