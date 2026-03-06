Spring ahead Sunday, check those smoke detector batteries

The perennial crocuses should be popping any day now. (Credit: file photo)

Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 8, at 2 a.m., when clocks “spring forward” one hour to 3 a.m., bringing more light to the evening throughout most of the country.

The Firefighters Association of the State of New York reminds residents to check their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, changing their batteries or, for units with a 10-year lifespan, to be alert to any that start chirping signaling they need to be replaced.

The state has already recorded 22 civilian fire fatalities this year. Approximately three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms. A functioning smoke detector can mean the difference between life and death, providing residents with the critical early warning they need to escape safely, according to the Firefighters Association.

A good ‘spring cleaning’ is another method of fire prevention. Accumulated dust and built-up grime in the home can ignite sources that fuel a fire.

According to the National Fire Incident Reporting System, failure to clean out clothes dryer lint traps caused 31% of fired in homes from 2018 to 2020. Clearing out clutter, cleaning around appliances, and removing debris from high-heat areas like dryer vents and stove tops are all meaningful steps toward a safer home.

Sunset on the Long Island Sound (Credit: Angela Colangelo)

With the beginning of Daylight Saving Time also comes a later sunset time. Tonight, on Thursday, March 5, the sun will set at 5:46 p.m. Come Monday, March 9, it will set at 6:50 p.m.