Community Calendar of Events: April 2, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 5-7 p.m.: Greenport boatbuilding discussion covering the building of ‘Kid II,’ a Gil Smith catboat replica built and launched on the North Fork, presented by Donn Costanzo at East End Seaport Museum. (Courtesy photo)

All ages

Wednesday, April 8, 7-8:30 p.m.: Pet Loss Support and Memorial Group at The Giving Room, 56215 Route 25, Southold. Free monthly peer-support circle and memorial ritual for people grieving a pet. Space is limited. Registration required: [email protected].

Arts and crafts

Saturday, April 11, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.: Soap-making Workshop at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Light refreshments served. Tickets: $60, members; $65, non-members. Cost covers kit for class, which includes soap starter, scents, flowers and seeds, mold, wrapping supplies. Registration required: hallockville.org.

Demonstrations

Wednesday, April 8, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.: Voting machine demonstration in the classroom at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Suffolk County Board of Elections will be on-site to demonstrate new voting machines. Free. Information: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Thursday, April 9, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.: Voting machine demonstration in the Showcase Lobby of Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead. Suffolk County Board of Elections will be on-site to demonstrate new voting machines. Free. Information: riverheadlibrary.org.

Fundraisers

Saturday, April 11, 6-8 p.m.: 15th annual Anne MacKay Song Swap organized by Phil and Holly Mastrangelo at Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Village Lane, Orient. A great outpouring of local voices singing their favorite songs together. All proceeds benefit Poquatuck Hall. Tickets $25 plus processing fees: eventbrite.com.

Wednesday, April 15, 5:30-8:30 p.m.: Annual Auction to benefit Northwell’s Walk to Raise Health, at the Riverhead Ciderhouse, 2711 Sound Ave., Calverton. Auction baskets, door prizes, 50/50 raffle. Doors open at 5 p.m., no early access. Admission: $25 per ticket; $100 for five tickets. Includes appetizers, one free beverage. Register: 631-548-6080.

Holiday

Saturday, April 4, 10:30 a.m.: Greenport Egg Roll at Mitchell Park on Front Street, Greenport. Magic show by Didi Maxx at 10:30 a.m. Hunt begins at 11:45 a.m. for ages 2-4, noon for ages 5-8. Free carousel rides 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of Mitchell Park and Village BID. Information: 631-477-6900.

Sunday, April 5: Easter Egg Hunt at Riverhead United Methodist Church, 204 East Main St., Riverhead. Children of all ages invited. Baskets provided. Egg hunt held after 10 a.m. services. Information: 631-727-2327.

In the garden

Saturday, April 11, 9:30-11:30 a.m.: ‘Getting the Vegetable Garden Started’ workshop led by Renato Stafford of Homegrown Organic Food, Hallock State Park Preserve, 6062 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Creating compost, selecting and starting seeds, transplanting seedlings, garden layout, harvesting. Rain or shine. Tickets $10: peconiclandtrust.org.

Lectures

Saturday, April 4, 5-7 p.m.: Greenport boatbuilding discussion covering the building of ‘Kid II,’ a Gil Smith catboat replica built and launched on the North Fork, presented by Donn Costanzo, East End Seaport Museum, 100 Third St., Greenport. Part of the museum’s spring speaker series. Free. Registration required: eastendseaport.org.

Tuesday, April 7, 7-9 p.m.: ‘The Legacy and Future of Long Island Wine’ with Louisa Hargrave in the auditorium at Peconic Landing, 1500 Brecknock Road, Greenport. Presented by Lifetime Learning Speakers’ Bureau. Free. Registration required: peconiclanding.org.

Sunday, April 12, 2 p.m.: A lecture on Hamilton presented by Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society & Museums in the New Egypt Schoolhouse, 18200 Main Road, Mattituck. Free. Information: mlhistoricalsociety.org.

Tuesday, April 14, 1-2 p.m.: ‘The Right to Declare War: Article 1 of the Constitution,’ presented by John Viteritti, Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. The evolution of American war powers and military engagement from WWII to the present. Free. Registration required: southoldlibrary.org.

Thursday, April 16, 1 p.m.: ‘Women Who Kept the Lights, 1776-2023,’ presented by last official U.S. lightkeeper Sally Snowman and U.S. Lighthouse Society historian Jeremy D’Entremont, at the Maple Lane campus of Southold Historical Museum, 55200 Main Road, Southold. Free. Registration required: southoldhistorical.org.

Thursday, April 16, 1 p.m.: ‘Patriots, Traitors and CIA Case Officers: Spying Then and Now’ at Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead. From George Washington’s spies to double agents in British ranks. Free. Registration required: riverheadlibrary.org.

Music

Thursday, April 8, 7-8:15 p.m.: ‘Sound Healing and Guided Meditation’ with Donna Nesteruk at North Shore Public Library, 250 Route 25A, Shoreham. Musical instruments and crystal singing bowls creating powerful vibratory sound waves to stimulate and relax the body. Free. Registration required: northshorepubliclibrary.org.

Saturday, April 11, 2-3:30 p.m.: ‘Ladies of Motown Concert’ with Rhonda Denet, Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. A collection of hits by female singing groups, solo artists, songwriters from the ’60s and ’70s. Free. Registration required: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Sunday, April 12, 2-3 p.m.: A performance celebrating National Jazz Appreciation Month by the Daniel Bennett Group, Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Saxophonist Daniel Bennett, percussionist Koko Bermejo, electric bassist Jeff Dingler. Free. Registration required: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Sunday, April 12, 4 p.m.: ‘The Life and Music of Cabaret Singer Nancy LaMott,’ performed by Rusty Kransky with pianist Jeffrey Wentz, at Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. Tickets $20, may be purchased at the door. Information: jamesportmeetinghouse.org.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting, Custer Institute and Observatory at 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community.

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group hosted by Family Service League, Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Funded by Suffolk County Office for the Aging. Registration required: Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

First and third Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; every Thursday, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Post 803 hosts Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. All welcome. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store, 260 Route 25A, Wading River. Bargains galore. Information: 631-929-6075.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: The Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers meet at the George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop, 23045 Main Road, Orient. Clothes, jewelry, furnishings and more. Donations accepted. Information: 631-323-2665.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Indoor Farmers’ Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. A mix of local vendors offering the best in fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, seniors and children. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations with Tom Barry at Village Blacksmith Shop, 101 Front St., Greenport. 631-477-2100, eastendseaport.org.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10, adults; free, children and K-12 students. Email to arrange tours Monday through Friday. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla 18-08 meeting, Southold Town recreation center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fourth Thursday of each month, 6-7 p.m.: Well Spoken Writers Club holds Open Mic for Writers at Mugs on Main, 33 Main St., Riverhead. Information: email [email protected].

Exhibitions

Through April 11: ‘Sparkling Through Adversity: Depression Glass of the 1930s,’ Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Tickets: free, members; $5, adult non-members; $3, non-member seniors over 60; $1, children 17 and under. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Through April: ‘The North Fork Collection’ by artist Janet Blake, at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Mother Nature captured through paintings of landscapes and natural architecture. Proceeds from artwork donated to local animal shelters like ASPCA of New York. Information: mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Through April: Artwork by Southold High School students on display in the Lucy Hallock Folk Room of Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Open for viewing during regular library hours. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through Aug. 22: “Visions of Freedom,” a multimedia America250 exhibit by Women Sharing Art Inc., in the Gish Gallery at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Opening reception Saturday, March 14, 1-3 p.m. Light refreshments served. Tickets: free, members; $5, non-members. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Fridays, Sundays: 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Red Barn Exhibition, Oysterponds Historical Society campus, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Pictures, tools, and equipment of farming, fishing, winter activities and early transportation. Tickets: free, OHS members; $10, non-member adults.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library , 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org. Mattituck-Laurel Library , 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org. Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library , 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org. Southold Free Library , 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org. Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.

CALENDAR POLICY



The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.