Cross Sound Ferry fares increase from Orient Point as fuel costs surge

Passengers on the Fishers Island Ferry in September 2025. (Credit: Nicole Wagner file)

The Cross Sound Ferry — which runs between Orient Point and New London, Conn. — is now charging higher fares, with a 9.5% fuel surcharge pushing ticket prices up in recent weeks as global oil costs spike.

The increase — about $2 more for some one-way trips, including passenger and vehicle fares — stems from rising fuel prices tied to tensions in the Middle East that disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Crude oil hovered around $70 per barrel before the conflict with Iran began in late February, but has surged to as high as $120 since.

Fishers Island Ferry terminal in New London, Conn. in September 2025. (Credit: Nicole Wagner file)

“Due to the volatility of fuel costs, Cross Sound Ferry uses a floating fuel surcharge,” the company states on its website.

The surcharge, applied to all fares, is adjusted weekly based on fuel costs and is not reflected in base ticket prices listed online.

The Fishers Island Ferry — which connects New London, Conn., and Fishers Island and serves as the island’s only vehicle-access point — implemented a 5% fuel surcharge March 25 on all passenger and vehicle tickets, also citing higher fuel costs.

“Since March, our diesel cost has risen over $2 per gallon,” Fishers Island Ferry District manager Geb Cook told The Suffolk Times. “We typically top our tank with 4,000 gallons two times per month. The 5% still does not cover the increase yet, but as ridership increases with summer approaching we should cover the shortfall.”

Mr. Cook said the district will evaluate the surcharge on a monthly basis.

Closer to home, Shelter Island’s North Ferry has not raised rates as of April 20. Any increase would require approval from the Suffolk County Legislature, a ferry staffer said.

Meanwhile, the Bridgeport & Port Jefferson Ferry is currently applying a 4.5% fuel surcharge. The company has announced additional fare hikes effective May 1, including a $3 fee for vehicles without reservations, walk-on fares rising to $25 one-way or $40 round trip, and vehicle-and-driver fares increasing to $78 off peak and $80 peak.

The surcharge is reviewed on a weekly basis and takes effect on Wednesdays.