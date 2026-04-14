Cutchogue New Suffolk Library budget vote today; polls open until 8 p.m.

Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to decide the Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library’s proposed $2.1 million budget for 2026-27, which includes a 3.16% tax levy increase.

Voting began at 2 p.m. and runs to 8 p.m. at the library.

The proposed levy is $2,047,435, up $62,621 from last year. Mattituck-Cutchogue School District residents would pay $1,796,215, with $251,220 from New Suffolk.

The total budget is $2,107,603, a $58,446 increase, with $1.55 million in personnel costs.

A home assessed at $6,000 (market value $1,090,909) would pay about $590.28 under the plan.