Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann pleads guilty to seven murders, reveals eighth victim

Rex A. Heuermann, the Gilgo Beach serial killer, pleads guilty in court on Wednesday to the murders of eight women during a 17-year killing spree. NEWSDAY/James Carbone/POOL

Rex Heuermann finally confessed.

The accused Gilgo Beach serial killer pleaded guilty Wednesday in a packed Riverhead courtroom to seven murders — and admitted to an eighth killing he hasn’t even been charged with.

The 62-year-old Massapequa Park madman pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and four counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of seven women, including the so-called Gilgo Four, whose remains were discovered along Ocean Parkway in 2010 and 2011.

As part of the plea, Mr. Heuermann admitted to the 1996 killing of Karen Vergata of Manhattan, a mother of two whose dismembered remains were found years apart — her legs discovered on Blue Point Beach and her skull recovered near Gilgo Beach — a killing that was not separately charged but is covered under the agreement, prosecutors said.

Rex A. Heuermann, the Gilgo Beach serial killer, pleads guilty in court on Wednesday to the murders of eight women during a 17-year killing spree. NEWSDAY/James Carbone/POOL

Standing before the judge, the hulking Mr. Heuermann repeatedly answered, “Yes, your honor,” as the killings were laid out one by one.

In one chilling exchange, he told the court he strangled Melissa Barthelemy in July 2009, Megan Waterman in June 2010 and Amber Costello in September 2010 — luring the women with promises of money and leaving their bodies near Gilgo Beach.

He acknowledged wrapping some victims in burlap before disposing of their remains.

The killings, he said, occurred within a roughly 24-month span.

Mr. Heuermann, who was married at the time of his killing spree, further admitted to killing Maureen Brainard-Barnes in 2007, Jessica Taylor in 2003, Valerie Mack in 2000 and Sandra Costilla in 1993, telling the court he strangled them as well.

In several cases, including Ms. Taylor and Ms. Mack, he confessed to dismembering their bodies and scattering the remains between Manorville and Gilgo Beach.

Outside the courthouse after the plea, a lawyer for Mr. Heuermann’s ex-wife, Asa Ellerup, forcefully pushed back on any suggestion the family was involved.

“Let me be absolutely clear; we just heard in that courtroom, Rex Heuermann and Rex Heuermann alone is responsible for these horrific crimes,” said Robert Macedonio. “Any suggestion that his family were involved is irresponsible. They have no knowledge, no involvement, or any connection to these heinous acts.”

Prosecutors said the investigation generated more than 120 terabytes of data and roughly 715,000 pages of discovery.

One of the victims, Ms. Waterman, was picked up from a Hauppauge hotel in 2010 before she was killed, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Mr. Heuermann is expected to be sentenced to multiple consecutive terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole, along with additional sentences of 25 years to life.

He is due back in court for sentencing on June 17.

Mr. Heuermann had previously maintained his innocence following his July 2023 arrest outside his Manhattan office, when he was charged in killings spanning nearly two decades.

Rumors of a potential plea deal had swirled for weeks ahead of Wednesday’s stunning turn.

“A defendant also has the absolute right to change his plea,” said Michael Brown, Mr. Heuermann’s attorney. “When Rex decided he wanted to accept responsibility and not proceed to trial, we pivoted.”

Investigators have said DNA evidence, cellphone data and digital records link Heuermann to multiple victims.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims,” Asa Ellerup, Mr. Heuermann’s ex-wife, said after the proceedings. “Their loss is immeasurable, and the focus should be on them at this moment.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated with additional information.