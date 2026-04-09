Memories flood in for Orient’s Candy Man: ‘You created an icon’

A cancer diagnosis for Jim Michta, owner of the Candy Man in Orient, led the family to close shop April 4. (Credit: Rachel Milford file, Jim Wilde)

Tributes for The Candy Man poured in following news that the Orient shop closed last weekend after nearly four decades of serving up chocolate bunnies and other sweet treats.

Owner Debbie Michta announced the store closure in an April 5 Facebook post, attributing the decision to a “tragic medical diagnosis within the family,” The Suffolk Times reported on Monday.

The business had been operating with weekend hours after her husband, Jim Michta, was diagnosed with cancer, according to a sign posted at the shop. It closed officially on April 4 after 38 years in business, ending a Main Road institution that drew generations of North Fork families and ferry-bound travelers for its handmade chocolates.

“Stop there every time we go to the Orient ferry,” Debbie Walker Vail of West Islip wrote. “Always brought my daughter and her roommates some candy. So sad. Prayers to the owner facing medical issues.”

Ms. Walker was one of hundreds to share a message or a memory about the Candy Man on The Suffolk Times Facebook page. The story also received more than 1,200 likes as of Wednesday afternoon.

Riverhead resident Marc LaMaina wrote that no one made a chocolate-covered strawberry quite like The Candy Man, and no one ever will.

“As a kid, summer’s real start was when we saw the A-frame sign out front for them … After staring at handmade candies for ten solid minutes we always left with a few things and an assorted box of milk- and dark chocolate-covered strawberries … For a mom and a car full of kids, that was everything,” he said. “Summer had started (even if there was a few days of school left lol). We were all lucky to have you for as long as we did. You created an icon. Thank you, Jim, Debbie and team. Best wishes from our family to yours.”

Josie Williams said she and her family have visited the shop since it first opened 38 years ago and was terribly sad to hear about Mr. Michta’s diagnosis.

“The family will be in our prayers, and let’s hope someone will pick up this amazing little quaint shop and carry on a legacy,” Ms. Williams said.

Justine Rydeski, whose mother lived in Cutchogue, commented that she was sorry to hear the news.

“One of your giant chocolate-covered marshmallows gave my dad his last giant smile and giant snack in the hospital,” Ms. Rydeski wrote in a Facebook comment. “Me? The dark raspberry, orange and lemon cremes and giant bag of milk chocolate chunks. Mom? Turtles. Every visit home we would stock up! So sorry to hear about a family health crisis. Please [know] how much we appreciated you all over the years.”