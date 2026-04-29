North Fork house of the week and real estate transfers: April 30, 2026
House of the Week:
Tucked in a quiet corner of Greenport Village, this rare new construction offers a “peaceful” setting with easy access to everything the village has to offer — now with a “compelling” new price and incentives.
Location: Greenport
Price: $1,377,000
Broker: Century 21 Albertson Realty, Southold, 631-765-3800
Real Estate Transfers:
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated Feb. 20, 2026.
Aquebogue (11931)
- TDL Realty LLC to Gary & Donna Schwartz, 16 Lovers Lane (600-86-3-2.008) (R) $2,400,000
Baiting Hollow (11933)
- Mary Kyriannis to Leslie Duffy, 48 Crows Nest Drive (600-14-1-4) (R) $1,150,000
Calverton (11933)
- Richard & Tracy Whitney to Miguel & Consuelo Amaya, 60 May Drive (600-79-2-4.022) (R) $900,000
Cutchogue (11935)
- Beverly Weiss & Alice Fjeldal to Haywater House LLC, 440 Cases Lane (1000-109-5-7) (R) $860,000
Greenport (11944)
- Philip & Diane Walters to Thomas Thorp & Patricia Lauth, 690 August Lane (1000-53-4-44.027) (R) $935,000
- Robert Laub to Goldfish Properties LLC, 401 6th Street (1001-6-5-5) (R) $799,000
- Frank & Bessie Swann to Kimmarie Sferrazza, 411 2nd Street (1001-4-2-20.005) (R) $640,000
Jamesport (11947)
- Frank & Deanne Glover to John DeBenedittis & Cathy Clark, 43 Phyllis Lane (600-70-2-33) (R) $600,000
- Nicole Krassas to William Raczko & Ariadne Krassas, 3 Smith Lane (600-70-1-67) (R) $450,000
Mattituck (11952)
- Carol Scarborough to Leslie Benway, 1630 Theresa Drive (1000-115-14-3) (R) $960,000
- Steven Libretto to John & Denise Ioannou, 11065 Old Sound Avenue (1000-141-3-1.002) (R) $845,000
- Holly & Steven Ficner to Dylan Clausen, 18955 Main Road (1000-108-4-3) (R) $675,000
Southold (11971)
Speonk Lane Development LLC to 390 Wildberry LLC, 390 Wildberry Lane (1000-51-3-12.009) (V) $780,000
Wading River (11792)
- Drew Kito to Kevin Ibanez & Amanda Traiforos, 170 Maple Road (600-26-2-25) (R) $585,000
Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.