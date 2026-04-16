Southold High baseball to host ‘Rent-A-Team’ fundraiser

“Rent-A-Team” fundraiser on May 2, offering baseball players to help community members tackle chores while raising money for the Settlers program. (Credit: Michael Lewis file photo)

Got leaves to rake or gutters to clean? The Southold High School baseball team is ready to help — for a price.

The Settlers are launching a “Rent-A-Team” fundraiser on May 2, offering players to help community members tackle chores while raising money for the program.

Head coach Dave Riddell, in his first year, said one of his priorities was building something beyond wins and losses.

“I also wanted to explore community involvement, fundraising, and making the kids aware that we’re not just a baseball team, but we’re more than that,” said Mr. Riddell.

Residents can book four players for $100 or three players for $60, each for one hour of work. Requests — including preferred time slots between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., address, contact information and a description of the job — can be emailed to Mr. Riddell at [email protected].

“All that money goes directly back into the program, either for equipment or for us to even do something at the end of the year to celebrate the season,” said Mr. Riddell. “All of that is funded through fundraising that we’re going to do. I thought it was kind of different than some of the traditional things.”

Payments can be made in cash, by check payable to the Southold Baseball Booster Club, or via Venmo to @David-Riddell-6. The team will not complete any work that requires power tools.

(Credit: Courtesy Southold PTA)

Mr. Riddell said the effort could also help generate interest in the program at a time when student enrollment is shrinking across the North Fork. Greenport High School elected not to field its own varsity baseball team this season.

Declining enrollment has also sparked broader discussions about possible consolidation between area school districts.

Stephanie Piraino has a son on the Southold squad and is helping to organize the unique fundraiser. She said she feels it will give the boys a vested interest in their community while building accountability.

She added that it will teach them “discipline, structure and what it means to put in a day of good work.”

“It gets the boys off their phones and into the community. In turn, our players provide a service to their neighbors that they can be proud of,” said Ms. Piraino. “It also gets the team together in a very different way, promoting team unity, promoting hard work and promoting what it means to be part of Southold Baseball.”