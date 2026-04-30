Yard sale haul: See where to shop this weekend

Yard sale season typically ramps up Memorial Day Weekend — like much of the activity on the North Fork. But some intrepid homeowners and organizations are starting early, opening their yard, garage and tag sales this weekend.

Friday, May 1

JAMESPORT, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Complete contents of early 1900s farmhouse with two outbuildings. Oak table with five leaves, six oak chairs, oak cupboard, Victorian couch and two chairs, Victorian settee with two chairs, walnut hall stand with mirror, dressers, tables, stained glass lamps, mechanic and woodworking tools, glassware, china, coins. Too much to list. 264 Washington Avenue. Saleby Willow Hill Antiques, 631-905-9953.

SOUTHOLD, 3 to 7 p.m. | Tools only: snowblower, chainsaws, table saws, TrenchMaster, much more. 4745 North Bayview Road.

Saturday, May 2 SOUTHOLD, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Housewares and furniture, Waterford lamp, Fred Garbotz he/she chairs, Mackenzie Childs chair, Joseph Llusca Bonsai table lamps. Too much to list. 4745 North Bayview Road. GREENPORT, 8 a.m. | Rain date Sunday, May 3. 299 Sterling Place. SOUTHOLD, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Art at Dart’s Barn, indoors. Fine art, photography, jewelry, pottery, handmade crafts and historical art, Peconic Bay Impressionists including Caroline M. Bell, Larry Waitz, Gil Miner and more. Free admission, light refreshments, gift certificate with purchase of $100 or more. oldtownartsguild.org, [email protected]. 2355 Main Bayview Ave. RIVERHEAD, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Everything must go! Fishing equipment, household items, tools. 12 Tyler Drive.

JAMESPORT, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Complete contents of early 1900s farmhouse with two outbuildings. Oak table with five leaves, six oak chairs, oak cupboard, Victorian couch and two chairs, Victorian settee with two chairs, walnut hall stand with mirror, dressers, tables, stained glass lamps, mechanic and woodworking tools, glassware, china, coins. Too much to list. 264 Washington Avenue. Saleby Willow Hill Antiques, 631-905-9953.



Sunday, May 3

SOUTHOLD, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Art at Dart’s Barn, indoors. Fine art, photography, jewelry, pottery, handmade crafts and historical art, Peconic Bay Impressionists including Caroline M. Bell, Larry Waitz, Gil Miner and more. Free admission, light refreshments, gift certificate with purchase of $100 or more. oldtownartsguild.org, [email protected]. 2355 Main Bayview Ave.

Saturday, May 9

CALVERTON, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Antiques, housewares, collectibles and more. More than 50 vendors. Baiting Hollow Congregational Church, 2416 Sound Ave. 631-275-3461, 631-727-6141.