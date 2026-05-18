College student, 18, dies after apparent drowning off Shelter Island

Wades Beach, Shelter Island.(Credit: Martin Burke file photo)

An 18-year-old college student died after an apparent drowning off Wades Beach on Shelter Island while visiting the East End on Saturday, police said.

Timothy Magambo, of Pelham, N.Y., was a SUNY Albany freshman and part of a group of seven people who entered the water shortly after 3 p.m. for a walkout and swim, according to Shelter Island Police Det. Sgt. Jack Thilberg.

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

The group intended to travel across the channel from Wades Beach to Shell Beach, the nearby peninsula directly across the water, police said.

During the swim, Mr. Magambo became separated from the group as they continued toward Shell Beach. He turned back alone to return to Wades Beach. When the group was unable to locate him, he was reported missing, according to police.

Shortly after calling for help, members of the group, as well as a bystander at the beach, located Mr. Magambo floating face-down several hundred yards south of the point where he was last observed wading back to shore, police said.

They were able to bring him to the beach, where lifesaving measures were immediately initiated by Shelter Island Police, the Shelter Island Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services personnel.

He was transported to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital and later transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital’s main facility. Despite extensive rescue and medical efforts, Mr. Magambo died from injuries consistent with drowning, according to police.

Mr. Magambo played lacrosse at Pelham Memorial High School in Westchester County before attending Albany, where he was studying business, according to a LinkedIn profile.