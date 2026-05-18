North Fork Arts Center reopens after $500K renovation, names new director

Tony Spiridakis and Alison Omens finally cut the ribbon. (Courtesy Rob Lehmann)

Greenport’s North Fork Arts Center cut the ribbon Friday on a $500,000 renovation to its historic building — and announced that founder Tony Spiridakis is stepping down as executive director.

Alison Omens will take over for Mr. Spiridakis, who will remain chairperson of the board of directors.

“In the last three years, the North Fork Arts Center has become an integral part of this community — a place where people come together not just to experience meaningful art, but to connect with each other,” said Ms. Omens. “I’m incredibly honored to help lead its next chapter.”

Harry Lewis joined Tony Spiridakis for the elevator’s first ride. (Courtesy Rob Lehmann)

The changing of the guard came as the Brooklyn Ballet kicked off its third annual residency, performing a free program at the ribbon-cutting before returning for shows Saturday and Sunday.

Fans attending NFAC’s reopening were greeted with a new ADA-compliant elevator and an upgraded HVAC system — the second phase of a comprehensive, multi-year capital improvement project. Along with the new elevator that was installed after work began Jan. 12 and HVAC system, the center now has first-floor ADA-accessible bathrooms and accessible seating in the second-floor theater. The facility also added a new Steinway Model B piano.

Harry Lewis, The Suffolk Times’ 2025 Person of the Year, was the first person to try out the new elevator as he rode up in his wheelchair.

The renovation ideas came from a questionnaire the center began distributing at special events. Difficulty getting upstairs was the top concern among patrons. The second most-mentioned issue: the theater running too hot or too cold

The center raised about $125,000 through an Oscars party fundraiser last spring, and additional donors and a grant helped push the project across the finish line. The improvements were supported by a $100,000 Empire State Development Grant, along with additional support from DASNY.

“The North Fork Arts Center is helping to drive year-round economic activity and cultural vitality on the East End while creating a welcoming space for residents and visitors to gather, learn, and experience the arts,” said Long Island Regional Economic Development Council Co-Chairs Linda Armyn and Dr. Kimberly Cline. “Supported by New York State investments, these improvements ensure the Sapan Greenport Theatre will continue serving as an important regional destination and community resource for years to come.”

NFAC’s new Steinway Model B Concert Piano is in the upstairs theater. (Courtesy Keirsten Shaffer)

Phase 1 improvements included a new screen, projector, surround sound and stage in the upstairs theater. Those were completed in May 2024.

NFAC is now preparing to launch a capital campaign to support the third — and final — round of improvements, which will include the development of the second floor and other technological and structural enhancements.

“We are so proud to kick off our third year as the North Fork Arts Center at the Sapan Greenport Theatre with significant capital improvements, a deeper commitment to our music program, and a new team ready to take us into the future,” Mr. Spiridakis said. “We could not have accomplished any of this without our generous donors. Thanks to them, we were able to raise over $500,000 to complete phase two of our project. With this new era, we expect to continue elevating the arts and serving the North Fork community that we call home.”

Tony Spiridakis and Alison Omens finally cut the ribbon. (Courtesy Rob Lehmann)

Ms. Omens has been with NFAC since January as the director of strategic and organizational development. She was previously the president of JUST Capital, where she ran the organization’s strategy, finances, programs and growth.

Earlier in her career, she worked in senior roles spanning public policy, strategy and strategic communications, including advising the U.S. Secretary of Labor in the Obama Administration on business engagement. Ms. Omens, who has lived in Greenport with her family for six years, is also a member of the North Fork Polar Bears.

“I believe local arts institutions can play a powerful role in creating a year-round community, supporting economic vitality and bringing people together across generations,” she said. “I’m excited to continue to work with Tony and the amazing team and community to build on the inspiring work that’s been done to get us here.”