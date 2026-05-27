North Fork oyster growers eligible for disaster relief after brutal winter

(Credit: File photo)

Hard-hit North Fork oyster growers are getting another layer of relief after a brutal winter left many shellfish businesses facing steep losses.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a Secretarial Disaster Designation for Suffolk County on Tuesday, following a winter with heavy snowfall and severe freezes that significantly impacted aquaculture growers. The designation allows those affected to apply for disaster assistance and low-interest emergency loans.

Farmers have eight months to apply for relief programs.

“With this Secretarial Disaster Declaration, the producers who have seen economic loss can now take advantage of low-interest loans to help ensure they’re able to sustain their operations,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “I have long been committed to helping this important agricultural sector grow and thrive, and the state will continue to support the industry through this hardship.”

The Department of Environmental Conservation visited growers in early April and determined that many are facing more than a 30% loss in production. Gear repair and replacement costs total roughly $2.4 million.

“The shellfish aquaculture populations across Long Island’s coastal waters were devastated during winter weather, impacting growers who rely on these resources for their livelihoods,” state DEC Commissioner Amanda Lefton said.

The designation comes less than a month after Gov. Hochul awarded $3 million to 14 small businesses through the second round of the Long Island Aquaculture Infrastructure Grant Program. Those funds, however, are not specifically meant to compensate for lost inventory or equipment, but rather to help support infrastructure upgrades, streamline operations and increase production.

Peconic Gold Oysters in Cutchogue, Oysterponds Shellfish in Orient, North Fork Big Oyster Corp. and Little Ram Oyster Company in Southold were among those to receive that funding.

“These funds will help our oyster growers recover from a brutal winter that destroyed costly equipment,” County Executive Ed Romaine said. “The shell fishing industry is part of Suffolk County’s history, and we all have to do all we can to keep this important business viable and growing.”