SBELIH administrator receives Patriot Award for supporting military employees

Chief Administrative Officer Paul Connor, left, Joseph Kruk, second from right, and Cpt. Russell Guerrier honored Ms. Grattan, second from left. (Courtesy Nicole B. Brewer, Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital)

A Greenport hospital administrator was recognized this week for supporting employees who balance health care careers with military service.

Carrie Grattan, the vice president of nursing operations at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, received the Patriot Award on Wednesday from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a program of the U.S. Department of Defense.

The award recognizes supervisors who go above and beyond in supporting employees serving in the Guard and Reserve, including providing flexible schedules, time off for training and deployment, and fostering a supportive workplace environment. It marks the first time SBELIH has received the recognition.

“It is a privilege to support those who serve our country,” Ms. Grattan said. “The flexibility and understanding we provide in the workplace are small compared to the sacrifices made by members of the military and their families. I am deeply humbled and truly honored to receive this Patriot Award and to be recognized in this way.”

Ms. Grattan was nominated by David Agbara, ICU nursing director, who is currently serving in the Air Force Reserve. Mr. Agbara recognized Ms. Grattan for her unwavering support, flexibility, and leadership in helping him balance the demands of military service and his healthcare profession.

“Anyone who serves understands the unique challenges that come with balancing military obligations and civilian employment,” said Mr. Agbara, who was unable to attend due to his service. “Carrie has consistently provided that support without hesitation. She leads with professionalism, compassion, and integrity, and creates an environment where people feel valued and supported.”

Joseph Kruk, an ESGR volunteer, presented Ms. Grattan with the award.

Ms. Grattan said the “nomination by Maj. Agbara is incredibly meaningful. His service in the United States Air Force Reserve reflects a level of dedication, courage, and selflessness that I deeply admire. It is an honor to support them in any way.”

SBELIH Chief Administrative Officer Paul Connor said the hospital is proud to receive the recognition for the first time.

“Carrie’s leadership reflects the values we strive to uphold as an organization,” he said. “Supporting those who serve in the Guard and Reserve allows us to continue caring for our community while also supporting our country. With leaders like Carrie, we can do both.”