Sheri Winter Parker honors SBELIH EMS staff with annual lunch

SBELIH Chief Administrative Officer Paul Connor, Sheri Winter Parker, Dr. Lawrence Schiff and Linda S. Sweeney in front of Rolling In Dough pizza truck Tuesday. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Sheri Winter Parker came down with a bad case of COVID early on in 2020 — so bad she didn’t think she’d survive.

She sought care at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital and once recuperated, vowed to give back to healthcare workers. Every year she provides a lunch at the Greenport hospital to show her appreciation — this year with Rolling In Dough pizza truck.

“This is the least I can do,” she said. “I try to just get the word out about how great it is that we have this hospital here. You never want to think this way, but when you need it, you have it, and it’s really important that everybody knows that this is the place to come to,” she added.

Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital EMS staff, local first responders, Sheri Winter Parker — straw hat in front — and hospital officials at the annual lunch provided by Ms. Winter Parker. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Chief Administrative Officer Paul Connor shared in Ms. Winter Parker’s appreciation of the work done.

“This is in recognition of the EMS squads, and how critically important they are to our community,” said Chief Administrative Officer Paul Connor. “They’re part of the team, so one for all, all for one, it’s a great relationship.”

SBELIH emergency department chief Dr. Lawrence Schiff noted the extent to which local first responders go to helping the community.

“For them to get up at 2 in the morning and still go to their job at 7 in the morning, I think they should be appreciated,” said Dr. Schiff. “We are happy to appreciate them, and we just do these things to show them how much we appreciate that.”



Photos by Brendan Carpenter