Southold Town Board split over Justice Court plan as new build may cost less

An architect at L.K. McLean Associates estimated a retrofit of Peconic Lane Community Center as a court building could cost $4.6 million. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

Southold’s Justice Court hasn’t had a designated home for years, and Town Board members are again debating its future: build new or retrofit the former Peconic Lane school building.

A roughly $4 million new building could come in cheaper than a retrofit, estimated at about $4.6 million, town engineer Michael Collins told the board at its Tuesday work session.

“The short answer is: Is it possible? Yes. Would it be a smart decision? No,” Mr. Collins said of a retrofit for the Peconic Lane Community Center.

Town Supervisor Al Krupski wasn’t ready to accept that conclusion, pointing to the tax implications of new construction. The town purchased the former school in 2008, and it has been used as an interim court and meeting space since the Town Hall meeting room was damaged by a frozen pipe in February.

Southold Town Board meetings scheduled for Feb. 10 were moved to Peconic Lane Community Center after a pipe burst. (Credit: Nicole Wagner file)

“It’s all fun when you build new, you get your name on a brass plaque on the door,” he said. “But that’s not, this is Southold Town, and I don’t see where we can’t use the existing infrastructure that we have, which we’ve been using … why we can’t retrofit that into a usable, safe space for the public and for town staff.”

Mr. Krupski said he wants a second opinion on the retrofit option, pushing back on the assessment prepared by an architect from L.K. McLean Associates and presented by Mr. Collins.

Councilwoman Jill Doherty, who has served on the Town Board since 2011, said the debate felt familiar.

The town is back to the same “outcome we had a few years ago,” she said, arguing a new build would stretch taxpayer dollars further than retrofitting the existing structure.

“I just don’t see where this makes any sense,” Ms. Doherty said. “The new building, it’s in a great location, and you’re gonna have a building that will be good for at least 50 years. You know, it’s gonna be a 20-year bond and then you’ve got another 30 years after that.”

The existing Peconic Lane building is 5,735 square feet and would need roughly 400 additional square feet. Mr. Collins said retrofitting it would “present more problems than it solves,” requiring the space to be divided into four zones — public, administrative, secure and court — while also bringing it into ADA compliance and adding secure public access.

“It’s a complete redo to end up, in my opinion, ruining the look of a building and the use of a building … to achieve something that will not meet the needs of the court at a higher expense than building a new building — which was the original plan that we approved twice,” Mr. Collins said.

By contrast, a new court building would be about 4,000 square feet, he said, with space savings coming from a purpose-built design rather than trying to fit rooms into existing load-bearing walls.

Board members Alexa Suess, Kate Stevens, Brian Mealy and Anne Smith largely aligned with Ms. Doherty’s position during the discussion.

Ms. Smith said any decision should also consider the building’s current role as a community center and how that fits into the town’s Comprehensive Plan.

“I think the impact on the community is greater than a financial impact in taxes,” she said. “But, I also know it is used and used well by the community, and I would hesitate to undo everything it’s currently being used for.”

The Peconic Lane corridor also includes the Southold Recreation Center, dog park, nearby athletic fields, Robert Tasker Park and Jean Cochran Park.

Southold Town Board debates whether to retrofit Peconic Lane Community Center or build a new Justice Court at May 5 work session. (Courtesy Southold Town)

Ms. Doherty said the lack of a permanent justice court also affects public perception.

“I think the residents of this town deserve a respectful, safe court, for our employees but also for the guests that come in there,” Ms. Doherty said.

She added that residents haven’t concerned themselves with costs associated with constructing a permanent court building when discussing the topic.

“You can go and waste more taxpayer money and hire another architect and another one and another one until you get the answer you want, but it’s just going to cost the town more money and more time,” Ms. Doherty said.

Mr. Collins noted that the L.K. McLean Associates opinion was completed at no cost to the town.

“I’ve got to tell you, I’ve got nothing left on this,” Mr. Collins said. “I’ve been doing this for over a decade. We’ve looked at every building twice. This is the third time we’ve come around trying to make a decision on whether or not to build a new court. I’ve got no moves left.

“There are no more buildings to look at. There’s no more land to buy. I’m really frustrated,” he continued. “I do not know how else to put it.”

Ms. Doherty suggested the town shift its focus for now to construction of a new police station — expected to take between 16 and 22 months — and revisit the court discussion next year.

“We have so many other balls in the air,” she said. “Let’s take care of what we can control and what we can take care of right now.”

Residents packed the Peconic Lane Community Center Tuesday night to oppose plans to retrofit the building as a court. At the meeting, Mr. Krupski informed residents it was “unlikely this will be a dedicated space for Southold’s Town Court in the future, in the near future at the very least.”

The supervisor was optimistic that repairs on the Town Hall meeting room would start soon.