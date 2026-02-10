Town Hall pipe burst forces meeting relocation, court closure

Southold Town Board meetings scheduled for Feb. 10 were moved to Peconic Recreation Center after a pipe burst. (Credit: Nicole Wagner)

A burst pipe at Southold Town Hall on Sunday forced officials to relocate this week’s Town Board meetings and close Justice Court through Friday because of the arctic temperatures.

Town Board meetings originally scheduled for Monday were moved to Tuesday, Feb. 10, at Peconic Lane Community Center in Peconic.

Southold Town Justice Court will not be in session Wednesday, Feb. 11, or Friday, Feb. 13. All cases will be postponed and rescheduled, a notice from the justice court said. For more information, residents are advised to speak to their attorneys or call the court at 631-765-1852.

The mercury is expected to finally climb this week, to more seasonal temperatures in the low 40s, according to the National Weather Service.

The Town Hall incident comes on the heels of reports of local plumbers saying they have responded to at least a combined 15 calls to fix busted pipes due to the arctic blast that gripped the region.

Southold-based Hansen Plumbing and Heating has fielded more than 10 calls for frozen pipes since last month, owner Trey Hansen told The Suffolk Times. Fellow Southold business Burt’s Reliable has handled five such emergencies, according to service manager Mark Block.

Many homes in the area were originally built as summer residences and have poor insulation or outdated plumbing, Mr. Hansen noted.

Most Long Island homes weren’t made for single-degree weather, Mr. Block added. With so many summer and weekend homes in the area, he said many people won’t know about issues caused by frozen pipes for some time.

“People, they really depend on modern technology … Wi-Fi thermostats, low temp alarms, stuff like that,” Mr. Block said. “So, that’s what you hope people do, [to] be aware and take care of your house.”

Mr. Hansen recommended residents who are away for an extended period leave the heat between 60 and 65 degrees.

To help homeowners protect their properties, the American Red Cross recommends draining water from swimming pools and sprinkler supply lines; removing, draining and storing outdoor hoses; and adding insulation to attics, basements and crawl spaces. Homeowners should also check for pipes in unheated areas like garages and under cabinets, and consider relocating exposed pipes for better protection.

Other tips to prevent frozen pipes include keeping garage doors closed, opening kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to increase warm air circulation to pipes, and letting water drip from faucets served by exposed pipes at a trickle, the American Red Cross states.