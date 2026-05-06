Sports roundup: Boys tennis teams make playoffs

Southold’s Grady Brigham returns the volley against Shoreham-Wading River. (George Faella file photo)

BOYS TENNIS

Playoffs: Southold/Greenport, Mattituck are in

The Settlers (9-3, 9-3), who finished second in Division 2 East, and the Tuckers (7-5-1, 7-5-1), who took fourth place, qualified for the small school playoffs. Team seedings are expected to be released on Thursday, May 7. The quarterfinals are set for Wednesday, May 13, the semifinals on Friday, May 15, and the final at Shoreham-Wading River on Friday, May 22.

GIRLS LACROSSE

May 5: Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 17, Port Jefferson 7

Senior midfielder Page Kellershon scored five goals, and Gianna Calise collected four as the Tuckers (7-5, 6-4) rolled to a 9-0 first-quarter lead against the Royals (0-12, 0-11) in a Division II match. Freshman attack Ellie McKenna and senior attack-midfielder Claire McKenzie each added two goals.

Senior defender Casey Dickerson, senior midfielder Reese McKenna, senior attack Grace Quinn, and sophomore attack Riley Richert also found the net.

On April 29, Kellershon produced a monster game in a 19-9 win over Deer Park, scoring four goals and setting up six others in a Division II match for the Tuckers in Southold. Calise collected four goals and seniors Olivia Zehil and McKenzie contributed hat-tricks.

Ellie McKenna added two goals and senior defenseman Allison Heidtmann, senior defenseman-midfielder Kate Oliver and senior attack Raia Slick had solo tallies. Senior goalie Hunter Mackey made two saves. Mattituck bolted out to a 6-2 first-quarter advantage and extended it to 12-3 at the half. Leah Means led the Falcons (4-9, 2-9) with six goals and two assists.

BOYS LACROSSE

May 4: Port Jefferson 9, Mattituck/Greenport/Southold 5

Junior Rafa Finnerty tallied twice for the visiting Tuckers (1-12, 1-10) against the Royals (3-10, 2-9) in Division II action. Freshman Axel Kellershon collected a goal and an assist. Junior Jack Buonaiuto and sophomore Sean Zurawski added solo scores. Junior goalie Alex Warren made 10 saves. Rowan Casey paced Port Jefferson with five goals. Goalie Owen Whiffen produced 18 saves.

BASEBALL

May 4 Southold 13, Bridgehampton/Ross 1

Noah Riddell starred at both ends. He pitched a five-inning complete game in Suffolk County League VIII, striking out nine as the Settlers (6-5, 5-5) won via the mercy rule. He also tripled and finished with four RBIs against the host Killer Bees (5-5, 5-5).

May 5: Babylon 11, Mattituck 1

Owen Killeen belted a walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning that invoked the mercy rule for the host Panthers (7-8, 5-8) against the Tuckers (1-13, 1-12) in League VII.

Schedule

May 7

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold girls lacrosse at Westhampton Beach, 4:30 p.m.

Southold baseball vs. Westhampton Beach, 4:30 p.m.

Southold/Greenport girls track and field vs. Port Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

MSG softball at Center Moriches, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck baseball vs. Babylon, 4:30 p.m.

Southold/Greenport boys track and field at Port Jefferson, 5 p.m.

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold boys lacrosse vs. West Babylon, 5:30 p.m.

May 8

Mattituck baseball at Babylon, 4:30 p.m.

Southold baseball at Bridgehampton/Ross, 4:30 p.m.

May 11

Mattituck boys track and field vs. Port Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold boys lacrosse at Mount Sinai, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck girls track and field at Port Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

MSG softball at Elwood-John Glenn, 4:30 p.m.

Southold/Greenport girls track and field vs. Ross, 4:30 p.m.

Southold/Greenport boys track and field vs. Ross, 4:30 p.m.

May 12

Southold baseball vs. Port Jefferson, 4 p.m.

MSG girls softball vs. Southampton, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck baseball vs. Center Moriches, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold girls lacrosse vs. Shoreham-Wading River, 4:30 p.m.

May 13

Southold baseball at Port Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold boys lacrosse vs. Kings Park, 4:30 p.m.

May 14

Mattituck baseball at Center Moriches, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck/Greenport/Southold girls lacrosse vs. Sayville, 4:30 p.m.