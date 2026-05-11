Winning streak has Southold baseball eyeing first postseason since 2022

Brady Treharne singles for the Settlers. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Earlier this season, the Southold baseball team went through a rough patch, losing four games by one run.

David Riddell, the new coach, took the positive route, reminding his players how much they had improved over last season.

“My message at the next practice was I want everyone to know that even though we lost, we saw improvement,” he said. “Last year, you had 10 errors. This year, we have one or two. Your batting averages [are] up. We’re picking better pitches to swing at. We need to be [there] for our cutoff. Even when you lose a game in baseball, there’s still many opportunities to focus on positive things.”

Message received.

The Settlers have shown their resilience. They recorded their sixth consecutive victory on Thursday, May 8 — a 15-0 home triumph over Bridgehampton/Ross. The Suffolk County League VIII game was called after 4 1/2 innings due to the mercy rule.

“It was so much fun,” said sophomore third baseman Brady Treharne, who collected two hits and four RBIs. “Playing good baseball right now. That’s what it’s all about.

“Coming into the game, we just had a hot mentality,” he added. “We’re coming in for a playoff push right now.”

Noah Riddell scores for Southold. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Center fielder Noah Riddell, who collected three hits and two RBIs, agreed.

“We had a rough start to the season, and it’s all falling into place right now,” he said.

The Settlers (7-5, 6-5) have outscored their foes, 74-17, during their winning streak.

Southold has positioned itself to reach the Class C postseason for the first time since 2022. They need to finish at least .500 to book a spot. By the time they complete a three-game series with Port Jefferson on Thursday, May 15, the Settlers will know their fate.

Reaching the playoffs would mean so much to the team.

“Never want to miss playoffs,” said senior shortstop Travis Sepenoski, who finished with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. “Last couple of years, it hasn’t been going for us, but this year looks good … Hopefully, we get there.”

The Settlers did little wrong against the Killer Bees (5-6, 5-6). They solved right-hander Tate Foard for four runs in the first inning before adding nine in the second.

“We were kind of skeptical on how the game would go, because they were supposedly starting their best pitcher,” winning pitcher Aaron Davis said. “We didn’t know what he’d be like. We saw him in the first inning, saw his speed, timed him up well.”

After Sepenoski led off with a walk, Noah Riddell drove him in with the first of his two doubles and two RBIs. Catcher Christian Morr knocked Riddell home with a triple to center. After second baseman Matt Bokina walked, Treharne singled home two runs for a 4-0 advantage.

“We’re just putting together hits,” Sepenoski said. “Once we got going, we just never stopped.”

Travis Sepenoski looks to apply the tag for Southold. (Credit: Bill Landon)

The hosts, who batted around in the first two innings, added a single run in the third and fourth innings. Mark Sepenoski contributed a run-scoring double and two RBIs. Bokina also had an RBI.

Meanwhile, Davis threw three scoreless innings. The right-hander, who allowed just two hits, recorded the win because it was only a five-inning affair.

“I was just finding the strike zone today,” said Davis, who helped himself with a run-scoring single in the second and scored twice. “All my pitches were working well together. Set up some high fastballs, go in for some low curveballs. Get them swinging. I was just finding that zone, really punching it in.”

First baseman Antonio Piraino relieved in the fourth, and Noah Riddell finished up on the mound in the fifth.

David Riddell, whose sons Noah and Indie are on the team, took over for Greg Tulley before the season. He wanted to work on the basics.

“It was having an aggressive mindset,” he said. “Being smart, playing smart baseball, swinging at strikes and being patient. First step, being quick to the ball. I wanted to reduce our errors because the errors were a number that was just very striking.”

The head coach also had a heart-to-heart talk with his seniors: Noah Riddell, Travis Sepenoski and Piraino.

“Before I had my first practice, I brought them out to dinner. I talked about how I am going to need their help. I’m going to make mistakes,” Riddell said. “I’m going to be having conversations, and they’re going to be involved in the process. They have risen to the occasion.

“I could not have done it without them and their help.”

It’s all pointed in the right direction for the Settlers.