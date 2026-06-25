Community Calendar of Events: June 25, 2026

The fourth annual North Fork Pride Parade and Festival will be held Saturday, June 27 from noon to 5 p.m. in Greenport. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson file photo)

All ages

Friday, June 26, 7 p.m.: Line dancing with Lady T in the Reichert Family Barn at Southold Historical Museum, 55200 Main Road. Open to all, no experience needed. Admission: $20; $10 for museum members. Limited space; pre-registration recommended: southoldhistorical.org, 631-765-5500.

Saturday, June 27, 9:15 p.m.: Orient Harbor Independence Day Fireworks at Orient Harbor. The first fireworks show on the East End. Rain date July 10. Free; donations accepted here along with more details on the show.

Celebrations

Sunday, July 5, noon-3 p.m.: Heritage Day at Oysterponds Historical Society’s Old Point Schoolhouse Lawn, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Program includes parade down Village Lane, welcome and invocation, Pledge of Allegiance; rendition of “God Bless America,” and reading of the Declaration of Independence followed by hot dogs, sweets, kids’ games and live music in Poquatuck Park.

Fairs and festivals

The fourth annual North Fork Pride Parade and Festival will be held Saturday, June 27 from noon to 5 p.m. in Greenport. The event, hosted by LGBT Network, focuses on LGBTQ+ visibility, mental health and community advocacy. The parade will kick off at noon June 27 at the main Street Broad Street intersection, as thousands are expected to fill Greenport’s Main Street in a vibrant display of love, unity and pride.

Saturday, July 4, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Old Town Arts & Craft Guild presents a Fine Art, Crafts & Antiques Fair on the Cutchogue Village Green, 27230 Main Road, Cutchogue. Paintings, photos, collectibles, pottery, jewelry, fiber arts and more. Admission: $3; rain date, Sunday, July 5.

Film

Thursday, June 25, 5 p.m.: Summer Movie Series at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport, featuring Elia Kazan’s “Baby Doll” (1956) starring Carroll Baker and Karl Malden. Free; refreshments provided. floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Friday, July 3, 5 p.m.: Summer Movie Series at Floyd Memorial Library, 539 First St., Greenport, featuring “1776” (1972), starring William Daniels and Blythe Danner. Free; refreshments provided. floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Fundraisers

Thursday, June 25, 6-10 p.m.: ‘Dancing on the Docks’ fundraiser for Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital at Smuggler’s Cove (formerly Porto Bello), Manhanset Avenue, Greenport. Cocktails, appetizers, buffet and dancing to DJ Phil on Stirling Harbor, hosted by the ELIH Foundation. Tickets: $190, ehilfoundation.org.

In the garden

Friday, June 26, 1-4 p.m.: Self-guided North Fork Garden Tour presented by Stirling Historical Society, featuring locations in Greenport, East Marion and Orient. Pick up map and stamp at the Little Red Schoolhouse, 101 Front St., Greenport. Tickets $33.85 at eventbrite.com or stirlinghistoricalsocietygreenport.com.

Lectures

Saturday, June 27, 1 p.m.: ‘Bearing the Nation: Enslaved Women, Labor, and the Creation of the United States’ with Melanie Cardone-Leathers. At Suffolk County Historical Society, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. $8; SCHS members free. Registration and prepayment required: 631-727-2881, ext. 100.

Saturday, June 27, Noon: ‘Martha, Betsy, Abigail: Founding Mothers of the American Revolution,’ talk by Dr. Edward Marlatt at Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. Free. Info: 646-248-0640, [email protected].

Wednesday, July 1, 6 p.m. ‘The Culper Spy Ring: The Lasting Legacy of Long Island’s Revolutionary Roots,’ presented by Kimberly Phyfe of Three Village Historical Society & Museum, at Floyd Memorial Library 539 First St., Greenport. 631-477-0660. floydmemoriallibrary.org.

Friday, July 3, 7-9 p.m.: ‘Sincerely, Oysterponds: The History of Orient & East Marion in Letters & Diaries,’ Poquatuck Hall, 1160 Skippers Lane, Orient. Hear the story of Oysterponds, as told by those who lived it, taken from nearly 400 years of archived letters, diaries, poems and writings. Free. Advance registration recommended at OysterpondsHistoricalSociety.org.

Music

Friday, June 26, 5:30-7:30p.m.: Acoustic Jam Session at Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Musicians of all ages, acoustic musical styles and ability levels welcome. Listeners, too! Free. cutchoguelibrary.org.

Monday, June 29, 7 p.m. Free concert by The No Doubt World Famous Monday Night Band, at Pulaski Street School, 300 Pulaski St., Riverhead.

Wednesday, July 1, 5-7 p.m.: Summer kickoff concert with Southbound Band on the Cutchogue Village Green, 27320 Route 25, Cutchogue. Favorite country and classic rock hits; free line dancing lessons at 5 p.m.; concert starts 6 p.m. Bring your own chair and refreshments. Free. Registration required: cutchoguelibrary.org.

Wednesday, July 1, 7:30-9 p.m. Southold Town recreation department’s weekly Summer Showcase Concert Series kicks off at Silversmith’s Corner, Main Road and Youngs Avenue, Southold, with a performance by Fiddlers Green. Free. Bring lawn chairs/blankets. Rain moves performances to town recreation center on Peconic Lane.

Friday, July 2, 7:30 p.m. Free Greenport Band Concert in Mitchell Park, Front Street, Greenport, under the direction of Colin Van Tuyl. Celebrating America’s 250th and the band’s 175th anniversaries. Bring your own chair. Rain cancels. Information: [email protected].

Sunday, July 5, 5 p.m.: Rites of Spring Music Festival presents Bach’s Partitas and Sonatas for Solo Violin, featuring Emma Meinrenken, in the Naugles Barn at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead, Tickets: $80 or $60 for Friends of RoSMF and Hallockville members. ritesmusic.org.

Ongoing events

Tuesdays, 10-11 a.m.: Gardening at Custer Native Plant Garden, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Wear long sleeves, long pants. Bring water, bug spray. Register at rewildlongisland.org/northfork.

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Peconic Amateur Radio Club open house meeting at Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Stop in to see the station and learn about Amateur Radio and how to provide communication service to the community. Free. Register at custerobservatory.org.

Last Wednesday of each month, 2-3 p.m.: Caregiver Support Group at Acadia Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1146 Woodcrest Lane, Riverhead. Free. Call Beth Signore, LCSW, at 516-406-1085.

First and third Tuesdays, 12:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.: Southold American Legion Bingo at 51655 Main Road, Southold. Card sales begin at noon Tuesday, 6 p.m. Thursday. Information: 631-765-2276.

Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.: North Shore United Methodist Thrift Store at 260 Route 25A, Wading River.

Fridays and Saturdays, 7 p.m., though Aug. 22: Perlman Music Program presents free summer chamber music concerts, featuring talented young musicians visiting for the season from around the world. 73 Shore Road, Shelter Island Heights. Some additional dates and special events. Reservations encouraged. Information and full program at perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Guided garden tour leaves entry pavilion at 10:30 a.m. Admission: $20 adults; $17 seniors and students; $5 age 12 and under; free for members and children under 2. Information: landcraftgardenfoundation.org or 631-298-7216.

Fridays, 10 a.m.-noon: Riverhead/Jamesport Homemakers at George Young Community Center, 446 South Jamesport Ave., Jamesport. Knit, crochet and sew for charity. New members welcome. Information: 631-765-1768.

Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., through Sept. 5: Yoga in the Garden with Megan Bowles at Landcraft Garden Foundation, 4342 Grand Ave., Mattituck. Drop-in classes, bring your own mat. Explore the garden after class. Fee: $25; members, $22.50. landcraftgardenfoundation.org.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Orient Congregational Church Thrift Shop at 23045 Main Road, Orient.

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Indoor Farmers Market at Twin Fork Beer Co., 807 Raynor Ave., Riverhead. Local vendors offering fresh produce, artisanal foods, handcrafted goods and unique crafts. Information: twinforkbeer.com.

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead. Tickets: $15 adults; $10 seniors and children. Information: 631-298-5292 or hallockville.org.

Saturdays, 8 p.m.-midnight: Stargazing at Custer Observatory, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold, weather permitting. Suggested donation: adults, $5; under 12, $3. Information: 631-765-2626 or custerobservatory.org.

Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.: Blacksmithing demonstrations at Village Blacksmith Shop, Greenport.

Sundays, 1:30-4:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours at Southold Indian Museum, 1080 Main Bayview Road, Southold. Tickets: $10 adults; free for children and K-12 students. Email to arrange weekday tours. Information: [email protected].

Last Monday of every month, 7 p.m.: USCG Auxiliary Flotilla meeting at Southold Town Recreation Center, 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic. Information and registration: [email protected].

Fridays, 2-5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, 2-5 p.m.: Oysterponds Historical Society buildings and exhibitions open at 1555 Village Lane, Orient. Admission: $10 nonmember adults; free for OHS members. Information: ohsny.org or 347-559-3670.

May 23-Sept. 30: “Redcoats and Rebels” Long Island History Hunt Challenge across 26 historic sites. Southold Historical Museum’s Maple Lane campus, 55200 Main Road, Southold, is a participating stop. Participants can collect free Revolutionary-themed trading cards and compete for prizes. Information: 631-765-5500 or southoldhistorical.org.

Exhibitions

Through June: ‘Face Time,’ a participatory exhibit depicting objects that resemble faces, including rocks and driftwood, found by photographer Jean Schweibish in the natural environment. Mattituck-Laurel Library, 13900 Main Road, Mattituck. mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

June 20-Sept. 8: ‘Bays, Beaches and Boats,’ Works by 16 artists on display at Borghese Vineyard, 17150 County Road 48 , Cutchogue. Free and open to the public, Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. 5 p.m.; Sunday noon to 4 p.m. 631-734-5111.

Through July 12: ‘Tending Time: Roy Nicholson’s Garden’ featuring selections from the artist’s 52 Weeks II series of paintings at Alex Ferrone Gallery 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. Artist talk and reception: Saturday, June 27, 4:30-7 p.m. The artist created one painting each week for an entire year using his Sag Harbor garden as both subject and studio. alexferronegallery.com, 631-734-8545.

Through July 2026: ‘Four Perspectives,’ artwork by Cathy Campbell, Darren Mignone, Lee Harned and Bill Behrle, upstairs in the Lucy Hallock Folk Room at Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. Exhibition open during regular library hours. Information: southoldlibrary.org.

Through Aug. 22: ‘Visions of Freedom,’ a multimedia America250 exhibit by Women Sharing Art Inc. at Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main St., Riverhead. Tickets: free for members; $5 nonmembers. Information: suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.

Through Aug. 22: DETOUR VII, featuring work by over 50 artists, at two East End Arts galleries, at 48 West Main St. and 11 West Main St. in Riverhead.. For hours, eastendarts.org.

Through Sept. 13: ‘The American Revolution on Southold’ and ‘Maritime Stealth in Southold During the Revolution,’ Southold Historical Museums, Maple Lane Campus. Weekends 1-4 p.m. Admission: $5 or $10 per family. 631-765-5500.

Through mid-September: ‘A Place in Mind,’ photographs by Sophia Borzilleri, JB Morton and Gerson Vargas, at Cutchogue New Suffolk Library, 27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. cutchoguelibrary.org.

At the libraries

Our local libraries host a variety of events for all ages. For calendars and more information:

Riverhead Free Library, 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org.

Mattituck-Laurel Library, 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org.

Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library, 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org.

Southold Free Library, 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org.

Floyd Memorial Library, Greenport, 631-477-0660, floydmemoriallibrary.org.



CALENDAR POLICY: The calendar is a sampling of in-person events planned by local nonprofit organizations. Events must be open to the general public and be not-for-profit, nonpartisan and nonsectarian in nature. Send information about in-person events to [email protected]; the deadline is Friday at noon. In-person, virtual and online events may be posted at northforker.com/submit-event.