Greenport Pride Parade returns June 27

The 2026 Greenport Pride Parade and Festival will be held Saturday, June 27. (File photo)

The fourth annual North Fork Pride Parade and Festival will be held Saturday, June 27 from noon to 5 p.m. in Greenport.

The event, hosted by LGBT Network, focuses on LGBTQ+ visibility, mental health and community advocacy. The parade will kick off at noon June 27 at the main Street Broad Street intersection, as thousands are expected to fill Greenport’s Main Street in a vibrant display of love, unity and pride.

“The theme of this year’s Pride is ‘Unstoppable Pride,’ reflecting the continued strength, visibility and resilience of our local LGBTQ+ communities at a time when LGBTQ+ people continue to be targeted in schools, legislatures, and courts and face renewed threats to healthcare access and safety,” Sarah McNaughton, director at the cultural communications firm Resnicow & Associates, said in a press release about the event.

The festival will run from noon through 5 p.m. along Front Street and Main Street as well as in Mitchell Park. Local businesses will serve food, wine and beer, and showcase artisanal items and local goods. Resources and information will also be available at booths throughout the event grounds.

Parade marchers will wear vibrant, rainbow colors and themed costumes. Pride floats, elected officials, families and community groups will participate in the event.

“North Fork Pride sends a strong, unified message: We Will not be silenced, and we will not be erased,” Ms. McNaughton said. For more information on upcoming pride events, visit lgbtnetwork.org/calendar/.