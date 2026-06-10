Cutchogue firefighters serve up breakfast for a good cause

Members of the Cutchogue Fire Department served breakfast Sunday during the annual Victoria-Glover Memorial Scholarship Breakfast, a fundraiser that has supported graduating high school seniors for more than 40 years. (Credit: courtesy Cutchogue Fire Department)

Cutchogue firefighters traded hoses for spatulas Sunday morning as more than 200 residents packed the main room of the department’s newly renovated firehouse for the annual Victoria-Glover Memorial Scholarship Breakfast.

The all-you-can-eat buffet, a first-Sunday-in-June tradition for more than 40 years, benefits the Cutchogue Fire Department’s scholarship fund, which supports graduating high school seniors from the community.

Over the years, the department has awarded more than $150,000 in scholarships in memory of Stanley Victoria and Wayne Glover.

Photos courtesy of Cutchogue Fire Department.

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The breakfast gave many residents another look inside the department’s new $16 million headquarters, which opened earlier this year with expanded gathering space, a commercial kitchen and modern facilities for Cutchogue’s volunteer firefighters.

On Sunday, that new community room was filled with diners as members of the department served pancakes, eggs, French toast and other breakfast staples.

The department thanked the community for its continued support of the breakfast and the scholarship fund.