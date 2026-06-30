Dangerous heat headed to North Fork as holiday week begins

There will be more than just Fourth of July fireworks burning this week.

A stretch of soaring temperatures has placed the North Fork under an Extreme Heat Watch from Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening, with peak heat index values expected to reach 100 to 105 degrees along the coast — and up to 110 degrees inland, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch covers all of Suffolk County, including Riverhead and Southold towns. Both towns plan to open cooling centers.

Sea breezes will keep the East End somewhat cooler than the rest of Long Island, but conditions are still expected to be dangerous. Highs on Friday are forecast between 95 and 99 degrees, with overnight lows in the low- to mid-70s — offering little relief for anyone without air conditioning.

People working outdoors — such as farmworkers, vineyard crews, landscapers and construction workers — are urged to take frequent breaks in shaded or cooled areas. Residents should drink plenty of fluids, limit strenuous activity and check on older adults, young children and neighbors without air conditioning.

Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool place immediately, and 911 should be called.

The dangerous conditions are being driven by a ridge of high pressure and a subtropical air mass moving into the region. The watch could be upgraded to an Extreme Heat Warning if forecasters grow more confident that life-threatening conditions will develop.