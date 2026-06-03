Dockside dining Dayne style: Saylor Beach House brings fresh energy to Greenport

Celeste Fierro, left, and Taylor Dayne’s Saylor Beach House is the newest concept at the former Crabby Jerry’s and Common Country East space. (Credit: Saylor Beach House)

Saylor Beach House (111 Main St., Greenport, 631-477-0627) is the newest addition to Greenport’s waterfront dining scene, inspired by a multi decade-long friendship between music icon Taylor Dayne and hospitality guru Celeste Fierro.

The pair debuted the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant and bar during a Sunday Funday event on May 17 with a surprise performance of Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary” by Dayne at Claudio’s Waterfront, across the marina.

A large yellow Adirondack chair greets visitors before they enter through the faux citrus-adorned archway. The deck is covered in chic neutral outdoor couches, wooden furniture, shrubbery and yellow umbrellas, giving it an Italian beach club feel.

“To me, this is the best of Europe and the Hamptons,” says Fierro. “The goal was to make this a little bit of a hidden gem on the North Fork.”

The menu is packed with coastal fare like fried calamari, charred citrus shrimp skewers and 2-pound baked lobsters, plus other grazing options from mezze boards and a raw bar.

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