Fog delays U.S. Open, play resumes just after 9 a.m.

Chase Kyes putts on the first hole during the first round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Jeff Haynes/USGA)

Heavy fog delayed the first round of the U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills on Thursday morning, chasing some of the world’s top golfers off the course shortly after the tournament began.

Play was suspended at 7:05 a.m., a half hour after the first group teed off at 6:35 a.m. The foghorn announcing the resumption of play sounded at approximately 9:05 a.m.

The players spent time at the putting green and driving range to stay warm during the fog stoppage.

The soupy skies are expected to linger throughout the morning, with a chance of rain around noon. Some sun is forecast to make an appearance around 2 p.m. Temperatures should rise to the low to mid 70s.

The poor weather didn’t put a damper on enthusiasm. At the shuttle bus in Calverton, around 1,300 fans had already walked through the screening gate, according to a volunteer keeping count.

North Fork fans can also take the Montauk Line on the LIRR to the temporary station set up at Shinnecock Hills to avoid the gridlock on County Road 39.

About 40,000 fans are expected each of the four championship rounds, which conclude Sunday, Father’s Day.