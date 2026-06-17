Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann gets life sentence with no parole

The Gilgo Beach serial killer will rot in prison for the rest of his life — and then some.

Rex Heuermann, the hulking Massapequa Park architect who admitted to murdering eight women, was sentenced Wednesday to three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole plus an additional 100 years to life in prison.

“For the families of these eight young women who have waited decades for this day, your voices have been heard,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said after Justice Timothy P. Mazzei imposed the sentence in Suffolk County Supreme Court in Riverhead. “Rex Heuermann will now serve the rest of his life in prison for taking the lives of your loved ones.”

Heuermann, 62, pleaded guilty in April to three counts of first-degree murder and four counts of second-degree murder. As part of his plea, he also admitted to killing Karen Vergata, whose remains were discovered in Suffolk County and were previously identified as those of “Fire Island Jane Doe.”

Rex Heuermann’s eight victims. (Credit: Photos Courtesy District Attorney’s office; Brendan Carpenter composite)





According to prosecutors, Heuermann killed Sandra Costilla, Valerie Mack, Jessica Taylor, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello between 1993 and 2010. Several victims’ remains were discovered along Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach, while others were found in Manorville and elsewhere in Suffolk County.

Heuermann was arrested in July 2023 following a long-running investigation by the Gilgo Homicide Task Force, a multi-agency effort that included the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, Suffolk County Police Department, New York State Police, FBI and Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office.

The sentencing marked another step toward closure for victims’ families, many of whom spoke publicly after Heuermann’s guilty plea two months ago, ending years of uncertainty surrounding the killings.

“Nineteen years, I lived in a space between heartbreak and hope,” Melissa Cann, Maureen Brainard-Barnes’ sister, said at the time. “Throughout these years, I searched for answers, for truth, for justice.”