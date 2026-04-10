Victims’ families speak after Gilgo Beach killer pleads guilty

Melissa Cann, Maureen Brainard-Barnes’ sister, was joined by family as she addressed Rex Heuermann’s guilty plea. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Melissa Cann approached the podium, surrounded by family, and looked directly into the sea of cameras pointed her way on Wednesday.

Filled with both sadness and gratitude, she spoke hours after Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann pleaded guilty to murdering seven women, including her sister, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, and admitted to killing an eighth victim.

“Nineteen years, I lived in a space between heartbreak and hope. Throughout these years, I searched for answers, for truth, for justice,” she said. “There were moments when the weight felt unbearable, but I never gave up. Maureen was never forgotten, not for a single moment. From the day she went missing until today, she has been carried in every breath, every memory, every fight for answers.”

District Attorney Ray Tierney stood side by side with family of the victims. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Mr. Heuermann admitted to killing Ms. Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Costello, Jessica Taylor, Valerie Mack, Sandra Costilla and Karen Vergata. He will be sentenced on June 17.

Ms. Cann was joined by families of the other victims at the press conference held by Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney. Aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters, sons and daughters stood side by side in the Suffolk County Police Academy auditorium in Brentwood to finally put somewhat of an end to this chapter of their lives.

Rex Heuermann’s eight victims. (Credit: Photos Courtesy District Attorney’s office; Brendan Carpenter composite)

“For Melissa, Megan, Amber, Jessica, Valerie, Sandra and Karen’s families, I stand with you,” said Ms. Cann. “Finally, to Maureen, the promise I made to you so long ago was simple: I would never stop searching for justice for you. Through every year, every step back, every unanswered question, I carried you, and I kept that promise. Today it has been done. Justice has finally found its way to you. Your voice was never silenced, your story never forgotten and your life will always be more than the tragedy that took you.”

Mr. Tierney apologized to each of the families for their losses.

“While we in law enforcement, as well as our Suffolk County citizens, mourn the loss of these victims, we are also grateful to them and to their families, because without them, this defendant would have never been brought to justice and would still be walking amongst us,” said Mr. Tierney. “He would still be portraying himself as that same harmless father next door instead of what he is, a convicted murderer.”

One by one, family members walked up and said they accepted Mr. Heuermann’s guilty plea.

“I helped to raise her daughter,” said Elizabeth Meserve, Ms. Taylor’s aunt, “and on behalf of Megan, we definitely accept the plea.”

Jessica Taylor’s mother, Elizabeth Baczkiel. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Ms. Taylor’s mother, Elizabeth Baczkiel, said, “I am glad that this is over as far as him pleading guilty. It took a big chunk of stress off of me and my family.”

Diane Doherty, the adoptive mother of Ms. Vergata’s sons, said she was “thankful that we came to a conclusion that brought peace to everybody.”

Suffolk County Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. — who has spent his entire career in corrections, overseeing some of the most notorious individuals — said that what has been the most alarming is how ordinary Mr. Heurmann seemed.

It’s a “chilling reminder that those capable of horrific acts can often go unnoticed,” the sheriff said.

He then turned and looked at each of the family members standing to his right.

“Most importantly, today is about the victims and their families,” he said. “You have endured profound loss and years without answers. We hope this guilty plea brings you all peace and closure. Our thoughts remain with you and your loved ones today and always.”

To Ms. Cann, “this moment is not the end, but a reminder that love endures, truth prevails and hope never fades, because even in the darkest moments, justice will find its way.”