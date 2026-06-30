North Fork farmers can apply for New York tariff relief program

Financial relief is on the way for some North Fork farmers squeezed by rising expenses tied to federal trade policies.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday that applications are open for a new $30 million state aid program for agricultural producers affected by higher prices for equipment, fertilizer, feed, seed and other supplies.

Although the Trump administration recently eased tariffs on some imported farm equipment, New York officials say specialty crop producers — including local vineyards and produce farms — continue to face elevated expenses and have received little benefit from existing federal aid programs.

The Agricultural Resiliency Against Tariffs Program could apply to several key East End industries, including wineries, vegetable and fruit growers, livestock producers and aquaculture operations. Eligible farms may receive payments ranging from $1,000 to $25,000.

Applications close Aug. 11.

The program will distribute money through two tracks: one for dairy farms and another for livestock, livestock products, specialty crops and aquaculture.

To qualify, farms must derive at least two-thirds of their federal gross income above $30,000 from agricultural activity, produce eligible crops or products in New York and provide eligibility and production data certified by a qualified financial professional.

Applications and an informational webinar are available through the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets website.