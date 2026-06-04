North Fork winner claims $3M Mega Millions ticket sold in Mattituck
Some lucky stiff — or group of stiffs — on the North Fork has finally stepped forward as the winner of a $3 million Mega Millions prize from a ticket sold in Mattituck last year.
The Latte Heritage Trust of Cutchogue claimed the prize from the Nov. 11, 2025 drawing, the New York Lottery announced Tuesday. The second-prize ticket matched the first five numbers drawn — 10, 13, 40, 42 and 47 — but missed the Mega Ball, which was 1.
The winning ticket was purchased at NOFO Beer & Smoke, located at 55 Middle Road in Mattituck, The Suffolk Times previously reported.
A second-prize Mega Millions ticket typically pays $1 million, but a 3X Multiplier randomly assigned to the ticket at purchase automatically tripled the prize to $3 million, lottery officials said.
The trust chose to receive a single lump-sum payment of $1,953,001 after required withholdings, according to the Lottery.