PHOTO GALLERY: Miss Hattie leads Greenport’s annual Juneteenth parade

A 101-year-old Greenport matriarch helped lead the way during the village’s annual Juneteenth parade Saturday.
The celebration began at Clinton Memorial AME Zion Church, where elders were recognized before participants stepped into the streets for a parade through the village.
Led by the Afro-Brazilian drum ensemble Mambembé, marchers carried banners, waved Juneteenth flags and shared a community quilt that has grown with contributions from residents over the years.
Along the route, children marched beside longtime community leaders, vintage cars rolled through downtown Greenport and spectators lined Main Street to cheer participants on.
The celebration concluded at Mitchell Park with music, speakers, performances and community recognition.
See scenes from the day below. Photos by Jeremy Garretson
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Miss Hattie, 101, is recognized during Greenport’s Juneteenth celebration Saturday. The longtime community matriarch received flowers and a standing ovation before helping lead the annual parade through the village. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)A young girl rides her tricycle while waving a Juneteenth flag during Greenport’s annual Juneteenth celebration at Mitchell Park Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Members of the Afro-Brazilian drum ensemble Mambembé perform at Mitchell Park following Greenport’s annual Juneteenth parade Saturday, bringing music and energy to the afternoon celebration. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)A speaker addresses the crowd at Mitchell Park during Greenport’s annual Juneteenth celebration Saturday, reflecting on the holiday’s history and its continuing significance. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)A paradegoer addresses the crowd during Saturday’s celebration in downtown Greenport as attendees gather along Front Street and Mitchell Park. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Paradegoers pause for a photo along Front Street as they wave Juneteenth flags during Saturday’s celebration in Greenport. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Sandra B (right) and Vanessa Mims ride in a decorated convertible carrying a Juneteenth flag during Saturday’s parade through downtown Greenport. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Siblings Zara (left) and Kairo carry a handmade “We are kings and queens” sign as they march through Greenport during Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)A spectator waves a Juneteenth flag while watching the parade pass through Greenport Village on Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Participants carry a community-made quilt through Greenport during Saturday’s Juneteenth parade. The quilt features dozens of individual panels created by local residents and organizations. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)A participant rides in Saturday’s Juneteenth parade in a vintage Chevrolet pickup truck decorated with a handmade “Juneteenth National Independence Day” sign. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)A parade participant waves a Juneteenth flag while marching through Greenport Village during Saturday’s celebration. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Val Shelby (left) rides in a vintage convertible as the Juneteenth parade moves through Greenport Village on Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski speaks during opening ceremonies before Greenport’s Juneteenth celebration and parade Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Val Shelby, Miss Hattie McKnight’s niece, holds a bouquet while speaking during Saturday’s Juneteenth program in Greenport. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Volunteer Trudy Ford carries a basket of Juneteenth-themed wristbands for attendees during Saturday’s celebration in Greenport. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi (left) joins East End officials. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)The Rev. Natalie Wimberly speaks at event. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)