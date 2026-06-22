PHOTO GALLERY: Miss Hattie leads Greenport’s annual Juneteenth parade

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Miss Hattie, 101, is recognized during Greenport’s Juneteenth celebration Saturday. The longtime community matriarch received flowers and a standing ovation before helping lead the annual parade through the village. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) A young girl rides her tricycle while waving a Juneteenth flag during Greenport’s annual Juneteenth celebration at Mitchell Park Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) Members of the Afro-Brazilian drum ensemble Mambembé perform at Mitchell Park following Greenport’s annual Juneteenth parade Saturday, bringing music and energy to the afternoon celebration. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) A speaker addresses the crowd at Mitchell Park during Greenport’s annual Juneteenth celebration Saturday, reflecting on the holiday’s history and its continuing significance. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) A paradegoer addresses the crowd during Saturday’s celebration in downtown Greenport as attendees gather along Front Street and Mitchell Park. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) Paradegoers pause for a photo along Front Street as they wave Juneteenth flags during Saturday’s celebration in Greenport. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) Sandra B (right) and Vanessa Mims ride in a decorated convertible carrying a Juneteenth flag during Saturday’s parade through downtown Greenport. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) Siblings Zara (left) and Kairo carry a handmade “We are kings and queens” sign as they march through Greenport during Saturday’s Juneteenth celebration. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) A spectator waves a Juneteenth flag while watching the parade pass through Greenport Village on Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) Participants carry a community-made quilt through Greenport during Saturday’s Juneteenth parade. The quilt features dozens of individual panels created by local residents and organizations. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) A participant rides in Saturday’s Juneteenth parade in a vintage Chevrolet pickup truck decorated with a handmade “Juneteenth National Independence Day” sign. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) A parade participant waves a Juneteenth flag while marching through Greenport Village during Saturday’s celebration. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) Val Shelby (left) rides in a vintage convertible as the Juneteenth parade moves through Greenport Village on Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) Southold Town Supervisor Al Krupski speaks during opening ceremonies before Greenport’s Juneteenth celebration and parade Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) Val Shelby, Miss Hattie McKnight’s niece, holds a bouquet while speaking during Saturday’s Juneteenth program in Greenport. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) Volunteer Trudy Ford carries a basket of Juneteenth-themed wristbands for attendees during Saturday’s celebration in Greenport. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi (left) joins East End officials. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson) The Rev. Natalie Wimberly speaks at event. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)