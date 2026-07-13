A splash of the Italian coast comes to Greenport

Amalfi at Claudio’s opened on July 9. (Credit: Courtesy of Amalfi at Claudio’s)

Who doesn’t love a European summer-inspired escape?

Now you don’t even have to leave the North Fork for a taste of coastal Italy thanks to restaurateur Sal Biundo.

Amalfi at Claudio’s (111 Main St., Greenport, 631-477-0627) opened on July 9. The sister restaurant to Amalfi in Hampton Bays is the second of Biundo’s ventures within the brand. He was hoping to expand the Italian coastal dining concept and found the North Fork to be the perfect place to do so for his second permanent location.

“It’s a tight-knit community, which is great,” says Biundo. “[The North Fork] has a lot of local stuff that we’re going to incorporate into our menus as soon as we get rolling, but I just think it’s a destination now that a lot of people are going to.”

Read more on northforker.com