Photo Gallery: Opening day of U.S. Open tees off at Shinnecock Hills

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James Nicholas plays the first ball on the first hole during the first round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Kathryn Riley/USGA) Chandler Phillips plays his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Kathryn Riley/USGA) Hamilton Coleman loses his hat as he plays his shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Kathryn Riley/USGA) Daniel Berger plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the first round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Jeff Haynes/USGA) Cooper Dossey plays his putt on the 14th hole during the first round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Kathryn Riley/USGA) Patrick Reed plays his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Logan Whitton/USGA) Brooks Koepka smiles before his tee shot on the second hole before during the first round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Jeff Haynes/USGA) Padraig Harrington plays a shot on the first hole during the first round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Jeff Haynes/USGA) Chase Kyes plays a shot in the first fairway during the first round of the 2026 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, N.Y. on Thursday, June 18, 2026. (Jeff Haynes/USGA)