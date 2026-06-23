Vote today in the Democratic Primary Election: who’s running and how to use new machines

The two candidates running for a chance to face off with Congressman Nick LaLota in November are Luke Ventouras, center, and Christopher Gallant, right (Ana Borruto photo).

The polls are now open on the East End for the Democratic Primary Election.

Christopher Gallant, a 36-year-old National Guard veteran and former air traffic controller from Amity Harbor, and Lukas Ventouras, a 25-year-old law student from Northport are facing off today for a chance to challenge Republican Rep. Nick LaLota for his New York First Congressional District seat in November.

Both Democratic primary candidates said at a recent debate in Jamesport that addressing affordability, nationwide and on Long Island, would be among their top priorities.

Mr. Gallant highlighted his extensive career in public service, including 20 years in the U.S. National Guard dating back to 2006, several deployments to Kuwait and overseas flying missions as a Black Hawk helicopter pilot. He has also worked as an FAA air traffic controller, a union leader and volunteer firefighter.

His platform centers on housing, health care, the cost of living and addressing Long Island’s fragile infrastructure.He proposes a hybrid health care system that allows for an employer-paid option for workers. Mr. Gallant also said he wants to expand Medicare to cover dental, hearing and vision services.

If elected, he said he would strive to acquire the necessary funding to build more affordable housing in NY-01. This includes supporting federal incentives for transit-oriented development near LIRR stations, while protecting suburban neighborhoods from overdevelopment.

On immigration matters, Mr. Gallant feels there lacks a clear pathway to citizenship. He believes the process needs to be revamped.

Mr. Ventouras, 25, is a member of the Huntington Town Democratic Committee and has experience working on political campaigns at the local, county and federal levels. He is completing his Juris Doctor degree at St. John’s University School of Law and worked as a summer associate for New York State civil rights attorney Fred Brewington.

He interned for U.S. Rep. Grace Meng of New York’s 6th Congressional District, where he contributed to legislative and policy-related work, including issues related to labor protections. He describes himself as an “FDR Democrat” who wants to focus on using legislation and public policy to address economic and social issues.

Mr. Ventouras advocates for a universal health care system as well, including Medicare for All. He acknowledged that some people are satisfied with their health care, but said there still needs to be a public option.

In his view, the entire U.S. immigration system needs “an overhaul,” including either revamping or eliminating ICE.

For Mr. Ventouras, his young age has been a “sticking point” for both Democrats and Republicans who oppose his campaign. However, he feels the fact that he built a campaign that started with $20 and no institutional support or staff shows he is a “viable option” for the Democratic primary.

Another key race is determining who will be the Democratic nominee for New York State Comptroller. The candidates on the ballot are incumbent Thomas DiNapoli, who is the current and second longest-serving comptroller in the state’s history, and challengers Drew Warshaw and Raj Goyle.

The Suffolk County Board of Elections is debuting new state-of-the-art ExpressVote XL machines for voters to use during the Democratic primary as well, which officials say are designed to enhance voter accessibility, security, and efficiency.

The technology merges traditional paper ballots with a digital process. Voters place their paper ballots into the machine, make their selections on a screen, review and edit if necessary and then touch the print button to compare the paper ballot with the digital selections on screen to make sure they match up.

Once thoroughly reviewed, voters can touch the flashing ‘cast your ballot’ button, where their ballot is tabulated and deposited into a secure ballot container attached to the machine.

Here is a video demonstration on how to use the new Suffolk County voting machines.

Depending on individual election districts, registered Democrats can vote at their designated polling places beginning at 6 a.m. and until 9 p.m. on Tuesday. There is no Republican primary.

Find out where your polling place is and your voter registration here.