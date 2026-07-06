PHOTO GALLERY: Southold celebrates America 250 with hometown pride

Kids wave American flags from a vintage car Saturday as spectators line Main Road during Southold’s annual Fourth of July parade. (Credit: Bill Landon)

Thousands of residents lined Main Road on Saturday for Southold’s annual Fourth of July parade — one of the community’s biggest celebrations in years to mark America’s 250th birthday.

Grand Marshal Jeanette Cooper was honored as generations of families, veterans, first responders, civic groups, scouts, musicians and local organizations made their way through the hamlet in a celebration made possible by hundreds of volunteers and months of planning.

From waving flags and marching bands to decorated floats and smiling faces, the day reflected what organizers said makes Southold special: neighbors coming together to celebrate their community and their country.

Photos by Bill Landon