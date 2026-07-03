Sailing group makes ‘Dream’ voyages possible for people with disabilities

Eileen Benthal presents a citation from Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio’s office to Capt. Will Rey, recognizing the Impossible Dream’s service to New Yorkers with disabilities. (courtesy photo)

The Impossible Dream Catamaran returned to Greenport for its seventh season Saturday, June 27, offering two accessible sails from Mitchell Marina for people with disabilities and their families.

The 60-foot catamaran, billed as the world’s only universally accessible sailing vessel, was designed to challenge assumptions about who can take part in sailing and to promote barrier-free access on the water.

“This year was a very special sail,” said port ambassador Rick Rempe. “We were able to host two very special groups: Johanna’s Hope and Sunrise Families.”

Johanna’s Hope, based in Northville, advocates for people with developmental disabilities who are medically fragile and living with chronic illness. Sunrise Associates supports pediatric cancer patients and their families through inclusive day camps, year-round programs and in-hospital recreational activities, all free of charge.

A total of 28 people took part in the two Greenport sails, led by Capt. Will Rey, First Mate Sean O’Connor and guest wheelchair sailors Rob Klein and Katie Laurenson.

Participants from Johanna’s Hope and Sunrise Associates enjoy the sail out to Bug Light in Gardiners Bay. (Courtesy photo)

At the start of the first sail, Eileen Benthal, founder and director of Johanna’s Hope and a staff member for Assemblywoman Jodi Giglio, presented Capt. Rey with a citation recognizing the Impossible Dream for “twelve years of service and over fifty sails in New York waters, providing constituents of all abilities an opportunity to sail and dream on waters of hope.”

“It is always a precious moment to witness the excitement of the people on board and see the big smiles on everyone’s faces after the sail,” Mr. Rempe said. “I can’t thank the crew of the Impossible Dream enough for the opportunity they provide our community.”

Each year, the Impossible Dream sails from Miami to Maine and back, taking about 1,500 people with disabilities and their families on the water. The nonprofit does not charge participants and relies on donations to continue operating.

More information is available at theimpossibledream.org.