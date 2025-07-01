People with disabilities set sail on Impossible Dream

Ready to set sail on the Impossible Dream from Greenport Harbor. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

The Impossible Dream is a universally accessible catamaran, dedicated to raising awareness of barrier-free design and improving the quality of life for disabled persons through sailing.

Every summer the crew sails from Miami to Maine stopping at multiple ports along the eastern seaboard, taking approximately 1,500 individuals sailing each season. This year marks the sixth visit to Greenport Harbor.

“It truly is an honor to have this great organization provide this opportunity to our community,” said Rick Rempe, Greenport’s ambassador for the Impossible Dream. “I met this organization several years ago in St. Petersburg, Fla., and immediately fell in love with their mission. Fortunately, they were able to stop at our port in 2019, where the crew embraced the convenience of the marina to the village proper, and they have been visiting each season since.”

Two sails were held Friday, June 27, out of Mitchell Marina. The first hosted a group from Johanna’s Hope, a local organization dedicated to advocating for young people with developmental disabilities who are medically fragile and struggle with chronic illness.

Johanna’s Hope helps these individuals and their family caregivers to safely and effectively navigate the healthcare system by providing education, support, and advocacy in the hospital and at home to ensure they receive care that respects the whole person. A major feature of the organization is Jo’s Farm, where members enjoy interacting wit the farm and its animals.

The second sail included a mixed group of local residents with spinal injuries and aids from Peconic Landing.

“Upon completing both sails, we passed a milestone of 100 local residents we’ve taken out for sails,” said Mr. Rempe. “It truly is a special moment to see the smiles on people’s faces, young and old. It is absolutely priceless. Also, thanks to Mayor Stuessi and the village board for their support, and a special shout out to Rick Albanese, [the] harbor master, for his efforts to accommodate dockage.”

The organization does not request any fee for a sail. Donations are totally up to the individual. The Impossible Dream is 501c3 organization which depends on private donations and sponsors to operate.