Greenport fireworks, Riverhead Country Fair cancelled due to weather

The 41st annual Riverhead Country Fair and Peconic Landing’s fifth annual “End of Summer” celebration have been cancelled due to the weather.

The Greenport retirement community was expected to host a fireworks show and a performance by the Atlantic Wind Symphony tonight at 6 p.m. The event had been originally set for Labor Day Weekend, but was rescheduled due to rain.

“We are disappointed to have to cancel the show this year, but the weather just isn’t on our side,” Robert J. Syron, President and CEO of Peconic Landing said in a statement. “This is a highlight event for our community and one we look forward to each summer. We hope that everyone will join us next year to bring back this annual tradition.”

The Riverhead Country Fair, which features craft vendors, carnival rides, a pumpkin and gourd decorating contest and more, was set for today, Oct. 9, in downtown Riverhead. It will not be rescheduled for 2016.

“This is the first time in a long time that this has happened,” said Mary Ellen Ellwood, a member of the fair’s organizing committee. “There is so much rain and we have a lot of big puddles down here and 90 percent of the vendors didn’t show. We did what we thought was best.”

The forecast calls for rain and heavy wind until 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

TOP PHOTO: Fireworks over Greenport. (Credit: Katharine Schroeder file photo)

