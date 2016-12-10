Santa Claus arrives in Cutchogue for annual visit: photos

He travels primarily by reindeer-powered sleigh, but for his annual visit to Cutchogue, Santa Claus prefers another mode of transportation: helicopter.

Santa touched down this morning at the Cutchogue Fire Department where he was greeted by smiling children and their parents who braved chilly temperatures to see the jolly man in red. Before Santa arrived, kids were treated to a magic show at the fire department. They then got a chance to take pictures with Santa at the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library.

The event was sponsored by the North Fork Chamber of Commerce.

Photo caption: Santa gives a thumbs up to the helicopter pilot after landing in Cutchogue Saturday. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

See more photos below by Jeremy Garretson:

