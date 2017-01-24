Storm leaves behind minimal trail of damage across North Fork

The North Fork avoided any major damage overnight as a nor’easter swept across the region bringing heavy wind and rain, according to local officials.

Southold Town Highway Superintendent Vincent Orlando said although the winds were still very strong, about 50 mph, they were anticipated as higher.

“Fortunately we have dodged a major nor’easter,” Mr. Orlando said.

He said no large trees fell down, just a lot of smaller branches that the department is cleaning that up this morning. He said the concern for this morning is the high tide at 9 a.m. He said areas by Paradise Point Road in Southold and Grathwohl Road in New Suffolk will most likely flood as the high tide comes in. The department was putting up barricades in those areas in preparation.

No major power outages were reported in the area by PSEG as of 8 a.m. today. There were 1,810 customers without power across all of Long Island as of 8 a.m.

A coastal flood warning remains in effect until 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. The High Wind Warning has expired.

A chance of rain remains throughout the day with gusts of wind reaching 36 mph, according to the NWS, until sunny skies return Wednesday with a high temperature of 48 degrees.

WITH JOE WERKMEISTER

